GOLF

Golfweek NJCAA

Division I

Final rankings

School, points, last poll

1. Midland (6 first-place votes), 69, 1

2. Ranger (1), 60, 2

3. New Mexico JC, 45, 6

4. Hutchinson, 41, 3

5. Indian Hills, 40, 4

6. Odessa, 36, 5

7. Central Alabama, 35, 7

8. McLennan, 20, 9

9. E. Florida St., 18, 8

10. Iowa Western, 10, 10

Others Receiving Votes: Eastern Arizona, 8; Western Texas, 3.

KCAC unveils

golf awards

TOPEKA — The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference named its Champions of Character Award winners and Scholar-Athlete Teams in men’s and women’s golf.

The Champions of Character Award "aims to inspire student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans to hold high standards and embody what character truly means in a competitive arena. By keeping the five core values of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership at the heart of the athletics experience, the Champions of Character program empowers participants to change the culture of sport."

Bethel senior Chase Anderson was among the winners in men’s golf.

The Scholar-Athlete Award goes to student-athletes who "have sophomore standing at the start of the sport season, and maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale."

Anderson, senior Parker Austin and junior Trae Gehring were all named from Bethel.

The award winners are listed below:

Champions of Character

Men’s Golf

Brandon Garza, Bethany

Chase Anderson, Bethel

Logan Vacca, Kansas Wesleyan

Jack Pritchard, Oklahoma Wesleyan

Daren Reed, Southwestern

Casey Dougherty, Sterling

Daniel Rempel, Tabor

Graham Marks, York

Women’s Golf

Kayla Tunley, Bethany

Madison Hart, Friends

Mikaela Johnson, Kansas Wesleyan

Jordan Leonard, Oklahoma Wesleyan

Kayla Kaps, Ottawa

Abby Bertholf, Southwestern

Amber Donker, Sterling

Jessica Li, York

Scholar-Athlete Team

Men’s Golf

Chase Anderson, Bethel, Sr., Topeka

Parker Austin, Bethel, Sr., Derby

Trae Gehring, Bethel, Jr., Pretty Prairie

Cameron Becker, Kansas Wesleyan, Jr., Coffeyville

Evan Lambert, Kansas Wesleyan, Jr., Salina

James McNutt, Kansas Wesleyan, Jr., Sterling

Logan Vacca, Kansas Wesleyan, Sr., Coffeyville

Troy Watson, Kansas Wesleyan, Sr., Coffeyville

Zac Cepure, Kansas Wesleyan, Jr., Lincoln, Neb.

Nic Rankin, Oklahoma Wesleyan, So., Oklahoma City

Daniel Rempel, Tabor, So., Meade

Logan Matthews, Tabor, So., Ada, Okla.

Alangkarn Thongprakob, York, So., Kojan, Thailand

Graham Marks, York, Jr., Pflugerville, Texas

Women’s Golf

Deane Reaves, Friends, So., Rio Rancho, N.M.

Maddy Hart, Friends, Jr., El Dorado

Mikaela Johnson, Kansas Wesleyan, Sr., Salina

Sonnie Palmatary, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Jr., Pawnee, Okla.

Abby Bertholf, Southwestern, Sr., Winfield

Peyton Timmerman, Southwestern, Graduate Student, Ozark, Ark.

Reid Green, Southwestern, Sr., Stillwater, Okla.

Amber Donker, Sterling, So., Maize

Kaylea Hein, Sterling, So., Wichita

Madalyn Kleinsmith, Sterling, Jr., St. Marys

Micah Hall, Sterling, So., Elkhart

Alex Rooney, York, Sr., Whittier, Calif.

Bailee Bastin, York, Jr., Choctaw, Okla.

Jessica Li, York, So., Reading, England

Jessica Salazar, York, Jr., Arvada, Colo.

ECHL awards

announced

PRINCETON, N.J. — South Carolina Stingrays coach Steve Bergin was named the ECHL John Brophy Award winner for the being named the league’s coach of the year.

When the season was terminated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stingrays were 44-14-3-1 for 92 points, tied for the best record in the league with the division-rival Florida Everblades. The two teams held a 29-point lead in their division, a seven-point lead in their conference and a four-point lead over the rest of the league.

A four-year player at UConn, Bergin played five seasons with the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the third-tier minor league Southern Professional Hockey League. He was an assistant coach with the Stingrays for the three seasons before taking over as the head coach this season.

Bergin’s team posted 25 road wins, tied for second best in league history.

In the league voting, Steve Martinson, of the Allen Americans, was second. Brad Ralph, of Florida, was third, followed by Kirk MacDonald, of the Reading Royals, and John Snowden, of the Newfoundland Growlers.

Spencer Watson, of the Indy Fuel, was named the ECHL Sportsmanship Award. Watson was second in the league in goals with 31. He had 28 assists for 59 points in 54 games. He led the league in power-play goals with 11. He had just 12 penalty minutes.

Watson is a third-year pro who was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the seventh round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Tyler Sheehy, of Allen, finished second in the voting. Toledo Walleye Shane Berschbach was third, followed by David Vallorani, of the Brampton Beast, and Tim McGauley, of the Utah Grizzlies.

Sheehy was awarded the John A. Dale Trophy as the ECHL Rookie of the Year.

A four-year player player at the University of Minnesota, where he led the Golden Gophers to a pair of Big Ten regular-season titles, Sheehy played in five games last year with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League on an amateur tryout contract. He played in 47 games with Allen this season, scoring 26 goals with 44 assists for 70 points. He had just four penalty minutes. Sheehy played two games with Iowa this season.

Sheehy was third in the league in scoring and tied for the league lead in assists. He was previously named to the all-league team and all-rookie team.

Sheehy was a former member of the U.S. National Under-18 Team.

Justin Brazeau, of Newfoundland, was second in the league voting, followed by Billy Christopoulos, of Toledo; Logan Thompson, of South Carolina, and Justin Baudry, of the Cincinnati Cyclones.