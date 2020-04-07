On Tuesday, Tamara Nard become the third straight All-American for Mike Helmer and the Butler Grizzlies women’s basketball team. as she was tapped as an honorable mention All-American for the 2019-20 season.

"I am so proud of T (Tamara) and all she has accomplished this season," Butler head coach Helmer said. "If she puts her mind to something, she can do it and I am really looking forward to watching her continue to grow and mature as a player."

Nard, by way of Chicago, Illinois, took some time to get acquainted with the Grizzlies system but it really started to take hold in the second half of the season.

“I had to work on my confidence,” Nard said after a Butler win late in the season. “I had to trust in myself and my teammates.”

The trust has paid off for Nard as she was a dominant force for Butler. Nard had her best performance in the middle of six straight, 20-point games, against Neosho County on Feb. 12 when she had 33 points and rebounds.

Nard was an unstoppable force as Butler went 9-1 over their final 10 games with Nard leading the way.

She was also selected to the first team All-Region VI in late March along with Camille Downs.

Nard averaged 16.2 points per game on 58.1 percent shooting, pulling down 6.5 rebounds per game in 32 games, with 29 of those being starts.

She was seventh in the nation in field goal percentage when taking at least 10 shots per game. She finished 24th overall. She finished 64th nationally in blocks per game, out of over 500 players who qualified.

She’s expected to be a leader on a Grizzlies team that will have a handful of new players that will be stepping into real minutes.

Nard follows a line of Grizzly players who were named All-Americans in the last few years. Kyla Callins was an honorable mention last season and Ericka Mattingly was a third team selection in 2018.