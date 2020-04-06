Halstead senior

signs with Friends

WICHITA — Halstead High School senior Harley Lang signed a letter of intent to compete in powerlifting beginning in the fall.

Lang holds the Class 3A state record and school in total pounds at 735. She holds the school record in bench press at 220 pounds, squat at 370 pounds, clean at 215 pounds and snatch at 160 pounds.

The state meet was canceled her senior year.

As a junior, she swept the Class 3A state powerlifting meet at powerweight, winning all three events and the overall title.

As a junior, she competed at the Class 3A state meet in track in the discus.

The Friends powerlifting team recently completed its first season of competition.

Hesston signs

Stafford senior

HESSTON — Hesston College basketball coach Dustin Galyon signed Ethan Hildebrand to a letter of intent to play for the Larks beginning this fall.

Hildebrand is a 6-foot-5 guard from Stafford High School. He helped lead Stafford to a regional runner-up spot in Class 1A, finishing the season 12-11.

He was a third-team All-State Class 1A selection by the Topeka Capital-Journal.

All-ECHL

team named

PRINCETON, N.J. — Below is the All-ECHL team as named by a vote of "ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media:"

First team

G – Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads (41 gp, 28-8-5, 2.14 GAA, .924 save pct.)

D – Alex Breton, Allen Americans (61 gp, 11g, 44a, 55 pts.)

D – Logan Roe, Florida Everblades (45 gp, 12g, 26a, 48 pts.)

F – Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye (58 gp, 33g, 40a, 73 pts.)

F – Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans (47 gp, 26g, 44a, 70 pts.)

F – David Vallorani, Brampton Beast (62 gp, 31g, 40a, 71 pts.)

Second team

G – Parker Milner, South Carolina Stingrays (30 gp, 20-6-3, 2.20 GAA, .923 save pct.)

D – Eric Knodel, Reading Royals (44 gp, 7g, 32a, 39 pts.)

D – Miles Liberati, Tulsa Oilers (56 gp, 11g, 35a, 46 pts.)

F – Brady Ferguson, Newfoundland Growlers (57 gp, 24g, 39a, 63 pts.)

F – Tim McGauley, Utah Grizzlies (49 gp, 20g, 42a, 62 pts.)

F – Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones (62 gp, 25g, 39a, 64 pts.)