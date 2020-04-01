Hesston coach

steps down

HESSTON — Hesston College interim track and cross country coach Todd Lehman has stepped down from his position to take a roll with Offender Victim Ministries in Newton.

Lehman was the campus pastor for 11 years and served as the assistant track and cross country coach for eight seasons, helping re-establish the programs.

He also served as the faculty sponsor for the Hesston College running club, which competed in two half-marathons in the Kansas City area.

He was named interim head coach in August. The men’s cross country team had four runners, one short of being able to score at meets. Three were freshmen.

The spring track season was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lehman worked with Offender Victim Ministries for 15 years before accepting his new position with the organization.

ECHL co-founder

dies at age 90

PRINCETON, N.J. — ECHL co-founder Henry Brabham died March 30 at the age of 90.

Brabham was a 2008 ECHL Hall of Fame inductee.

"On behalf of June and myself, we extend our deepest condolences to Henry’s wife, Sarah, and his family, as we spent countless hours together working to build the ECHL" said Patrick J. Kelly, ECHL commissioner emeritus. "His vision to form this League has helped advance a lot of people’s careers in professional hockey and he will be deeply missed."

Brabham formed the league in 1988, along with Bill Coffey.

The league, originally called the East Coast Hockey League, featured five teams. Brabham owned three of those teams, including the Johnstown Chiefs (now the Greenville Swamp Rabbits). The Chiefs were the last founding member of the league to play in their original city under their original name, and played there until 2010.

The league now has 26 teams. The league changed its name to the ECHL in 2003 to reflect the addition of teams from the rest of the nation.

The Wichita Thunder joined the league in 2014, following a merger with the Central Hockey League.

The league is a second-tier minor league, behind the American Hockey League. More than 670 players, as well as coaches and front-officer personnel, have advanced from the ECHL to the NHL.

"There is no question in my mind, that without Henry Brabham, there is no ECHL," said Ryan Crelin, commissioner of the ECHL. "It is a tremendously sad day for the league as we lose one of our founding members, but this is also an opportunity to be thankful for his commitment to the sport of hockey and his willingness to create the foundation for what the ECHL has become."

The trophy for the ECHL regular-season champion is the Henry Brabham Cup.