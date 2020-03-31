Already named to The Topeka Capital-Journal’s All-State Top 5 and All-Class 6A first team, Topeka High sophomore NiJaree Canady added another honor to her resume on Tuesday.

Canady was chosen to the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association’s All-Class 6A first team. The sophomore averaged a double-double in leading the Trojans to a 23-0 record and Class 6A final four.

Topeka High teammate Kiki Smith also was a first-team All-6A selection after leading the Trojans in scoring as a freshman this year with 20 points per game.

Seaman’s Camryn Turner also was a first-team selection in Class 5A, leading the Vikings in scoring and rebounding and to the Class 5A final four.

Earning honorable mention honors on the girls side were Washburn Rural’s Kasey Hamilton (6A) and Seaman’s Chloe Carter (5A).

Washburn Rural’s Joe Berry was the lone boys city pick to land a spot on a first or second team, earning second-team All-Class 6A honors after previously being named co-player of the year in the Centennial League.

Topeka High’s King Sutton was an honorable mention selection in Class 6A while Topeka West’s Trevion Alexander and Elijah Brooks and Highland Park’s CJ Powel were honorable mention picks in Class 5A.

A number of area players earned first-team honors in their respective classes.

On the boys side, Lawrence’s Zeke Mayo (6A), St. Marys’ Caden Hurla (3A), Seabury’s Zach Bloch and Joao Carlos Ramirez (2A) and Lebos Devan McEwen (1A) were first-team selctions. Picking up second-team honors were Emporia’s Charles Snyder (5A), Ottawa’s Kobe Johnson (4A), Royal Valley’s Nahcs Wahwassuck (3A), Rock Creek’s Dawson Zenger (3A), Valley Heights’ Cameron Beardsley (2A), Northern Heights’ Cameron Heiman (2A), Seabury’s Stavion Jones (2A) and Axtell’s Quinn Buessing (1A), while Centralia’s Kamble Haverkamp and Madison’s Drew Stutesman were third-team picks in 1A.

For the girls, Clay Center’s Clara Edwards (4A), Nemaha Central’s Alleigh Kramer (3A), Jefferson North’s Josie Weishaar (2A), Valley Heights’ Samanthan Vermetten (2A) Hanover’s Tianna Lohse (1A) and Olpe’s Macy Smith (1A) were first-team selections in their respective classes.

Picking up second-team honors were Chapman’s McKenna Kirkpatrick (4A), Wellsville’s Demi Aamold (3A), Osage CIty’s Hayden Serna (3A), Jackson Heights’ Kylie Dohl (2A), Northern Heights’ Khylee Massey (2A), Olpe’s Marley Heins (1A) and Centralia’s Morgan Kramer (1A). Blue Valley Randolph’s Brooklyn Zoeller, Rural Vista’s Hannah Riedy, Frankfort’s Kennen Brandt and Waverly’s Megan Foster were third-team picks in 1A.

The KBCA will name its Mr. and Miss Basketball selections as well as a handful of other honors in early May. The KBCA also announced that its annual All-Star game has been canceled this year because of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

BOYS

CLASS 6A

First team

Jack Chapman, jr., Blue Valley Northwest; Sterling Chapman, jr., Campus; Jackie Johnson, jr., Wichita Southeast; Lonell Lane, jr., KC Harmon; Zeke Mayo, jr., Lawrence.

Second team

Joe Berry, jr., Washburn Rural; Steele Chapman, sr., Campus; Cougar Downing, sr., Olathe West; Alston Mason, jr., Blue Valley Northwest; Jack Sheplak, sr., Blue Valley North.

Honorable mention

Nick Arensberg, sr., SM East; Nick Bonner, sr., Derby; Owen Braxmeyer, jr., Manhattan; Jabari Brickhouse, sr., Blue Valley West; Brandon Eckles, jr., Olathe South; Walzel Evans, sr., KC Harmon; Markell Hood, sr., Blue Valley Northwest; DK Middleton, sr., Free State; Isaac Patterson, jr., Blue Valley North; Mayson Quartlebaum, sr., Lawrence; Aiden Shaw, so., Blue Valley; KT Raimey, sr., Olathe North; Omar Stanley, sr., Blue Valley West; DJ Stubblefield, sr., Olathe South; King Sutton, sr., Topeka High; Shawn Warrior, sr., Campus; Fontaine Williams, so., Wichita East.

CLASS 5A

First team

Xavier Bell, sr., Andover Central; Cory Davila, sr., Basehor-Linwood; Jack Johnson, jr., Andover; Tanner Mans, sr., Carroll; Jordan Vincent, sr., Eisenhower.

Second team

Jordan Brown, so., Basehor-Linwood; Blake Danitschek, jr., Kapaun; Gavyn Elkamil, jr., Pittsburg; Alex Littlejohn, jr., Carroll; Charles Snyder, jr., Emporia.

Honorable mention

Trevion Alexander, jr., Topeka West; Nate Barnhart, jr., DeSoto; Elijah Brooks, so., Topeka West; Jacob Byrne, sr., Valley Center; Javon Grant, jr., Pittsburg; Harper Jonas, sr., Andover; Keeshawn Mason, jr., Aquinas; Jack Moellers, sr., St. James Academy; Kenyon Myers, sr., Leavenworth; CJ Powell, jr., Highland Park; Trey Reid, sr., Maize South; Dylan Ruder, sr., Hays; Alex Schremmer, sr., Great Bend; Jerome Washington, sr., Andover Central; Connor Younger, sr., Basehor-Linwood.

CLASS 4A

First team

Tamar Bates, jr., KC Piper; Easton Hunter, sr., Andale; Jaren Jackson, sr., Augusta; Mark Mitchell, so., Miege; Dariq Williams, sr., Parsons.

Second team

Max Alexander, jr,. Buhler; Koby Campbell, sr., Rose Hill; Zach Davidson, sr., Augusta; DaQuan Johnson, sr., Parsons; Kobe Johnson, sr., Ottawa.

Honorable mention

Trey Abasolo, jr.,. Mulvane; Christian Arndt, sr., KC Piper; Travis Beetch, sr., Abilene; Harrison Braudis, jr., Miege; Tanner Hecht, jr., Wamego; CJ Horton, sr., Fort Scott; Cal Leonard, sr., Iola; Jaden McGrath, sr., Independence; Ezekiel Lyons, sr., Parsons; Ty Shelley, sr., KC Piper; Lance Walker, jr., Ulysses.

CLASS 3A

First team

Wyatt Carmichael, sr., Haven; Patrick Cassidy, sr., Columbus; Gradey Dick, so., Wichita Collegiate; Caden Hurla, sr., St. Marys; Chance Sanger, sr., Larned.

Second team

Trey McClure, jr., Lyons; Brant Morris, sr., Baxter Springs; Vincent Palen, sr., Beloit; Nahcs Wahwassuck, so., Royal Valley; Dawson Zenger, jr., Rock Creek.

Honorable mention

Jack Caudle, sr., Maur Hill; Gabe Garber, sr., Sabetha; Garrett Harmison, sr., Riley County; Mason Haxton, jr., Hoisington; Koen Hula, so., Council Grove; Carson Jacobs, sr., TMP-Marian; Brady Klotz, so., Royal Valley; Andrew Leonard, sr., Nemaha Central; Camdyn Melchiori, sr., Caney Valley; Cason Richardson, so., Hesston; Brett Sarwinski, so., Galenal; Jackson Stoppel, sr., Holcomb.

CLASS 2A

First team

Zach Bloch, jr., Seabury; Jared Casey, sr., Plainville; Harlan Obioha, jr., Hoxie; Joao Carlos Ramirez, so., Seabury; Eli Wiseman, sr., Belle Plaine.

Second team

Cameron Beardsley, jr., Valley Heights; Tyler Dreiling, jr., Garden Plain; Cameron Heiman, sr., Northern Heights; Stavian Jones, jr., Seabury; Tyus Wilson, jr., Sterling.

Honorable mention

Britton Dutton, fr., Ellinwood; Zach Eck, sr., Ellis; Sam Fisher, sr., Pratt-Skyline; Steve Fisher, sr., Pratt-Skyline; Brady Frickey, sr., Ellins; Cobe Green, sr., Seabury; Lucas Hammeke, jr., Hutchinson Trinity; David Hammeke, sr., Ellinwood; Tate Herrenbruck, sr., Sacred Heart; Austin Hilton, jr., Belle Plaine; Devin Loudermilk, jr., West Elk; Matt Pauly, sr. Garden Plain; Charlie Russell, so., WaKeeney; Theron Wedel, so., Medicine Lodge; Matthew Vail, sr., Erie.

CLASS 1A

First team

Jayden Garrison, jr., Little River; Tanner Halling, sr., St. John; Devan McEwan, jr., Lebo; Aaron Skidmore, jr., South Gray; Chase Wiebe, jr., Berean Academy.

Second team

Owen Alexander, sr., South Central; Quinn Buessing, sr., Axtell; Brayden Sadler, sr., Udall; Vance Shewey, jr., Meade; Steele Wolters, sr., Osborne.

Third team

Adam Albertini, sr., St. Paul; Xavier Frazier, sr., South Central; Kamble Haverkamp, sr., Centralia; Brady Palen, sr., Beloit-St. John’s; Drew Stutesman, so., Madison

Honorable mention

Brody Barr, sr., Blue Valley-Randolph; Taylor Cable, so., Ness City; Brady Deges, so., South Gray; Avery Gatzemeyer, so., Valley Falls; Grant Gillum, sr., Meade; Ethan Hildebrand, sr., Stafford; Kobe Hoover, jr., Washington County; Kaden Ott, sr., Lebo; Marshall Woolf, sr., St. John; Cooper Zenger, sr., Kiowa County.

GIRLS

CLASS 6A

First team

NiJaree Canady, so., Topeka High; Lele Love, sr., Olathe North; Machia Mullens, sr., Liberal; Kiki Smith, fr., Topeka High; Kennedy Taylor, jr., SM Northwest.

Second team

Katie Horyna, sr., Liberal; Molly Kaemmer, sr., Olathe East; S’Mya Nichols, fr., SM West; Sydney Nilles, sr., Derby; Zyanna Walker, so., Wichita Heights.

Honorable mention

Maryn Archer, fr., Derby; Addy Brown, fr., Derby; Lauren Cassady, sr., Blue Valley North; Bailey Collar, jr., Olathe West; Sania Copeland, so., Olathe North; Zanaa Cordis, sr., Manhattan; Kasey Hamilton, sr., Washburn Rural; Mackenzie Hart, jr., Olathe West; Taylor Jameson, sr., Wichita Heights; Caely Kesten, sr., Free State; Jazzy Klinge, jr., Blue Valley; Kierra Prim, sr., SM West; Laniah Randle, jr., Wichita Heights; Maray Reber, sr., Olathe Northwest; Kisa Unruh, jr., Dodge City; Dani Winslow, sr., Olathe South.

CLASS 5A

First team

Beatrice Culliton, so., Aquinas; Brittany Harshaw, so., Andover Central; Grace Pyle, jr., McPherson; Mackenzie Shupe, sr., DeSoto; Camryn Turner, jr., Seaman.

Second team

Kade Hackerott, sr., Goddard; Molly Hartnett, sr., Aquinas; Sydney Holmes, jr., Maize; Aubrie Kierscht, so., Salina Central; Katie Wagner, sr., Maize South.

Honorable mention

Kassidy Beam, jr., McPherson; Chloe Carter, sr., Seasman; Alli Franks, jr., Spring Hill; Kyla Frenchers, so., Maize; Adell Gore, jr., Basehor-Linwood; Lucy Lally, sr., Basehor-Linwood; Katelyn Ostronic, jr., DeSoto; Amiah Simmons, jr., Blue Valley Southwest; Brooke Sullivan, jr., Goddard; Bailey Wilborn, jr., Andover Central.

CLASS 4A

First team

Clara Edwards, jr., Clay Center; Ava Jones, fr., Nickerson; Harper Schreiner, so., Eudora; Evelyn Vazquez, jr., KC Piper; Payton Verhulst, jr., Miege.

Second team

Kori Babcock, jr., Chanute; McKenna Kirkpatrick, sr., Chapman; Morgan Stout, sr., Nickerson; Ashton Verhulst, sr., Miege; Ali Vigil, sr., KC Piper.

Honorable mention

Aubri Alexander, sr., Wamego; Ashlynn Bledsoe, sr., Chapman; Josie Boyle, sr., Baldwin; Anna Burnett, sr., Baldwin; Carli Carlson, fr., Clearwater; Kimalee Cook, jr., Circle; Mallory Cowman, sr., Circle; McKenzie Fairchild, fr., Andale; Maggie Knoblaugh, sr., Andale; Jose McLean, fr., Nickerson; Madison Ontjes, sr., Nickerson; Alyvia Owens, sr., Buhler; Emily Randall, sr., Winfield; Saydee Tanking, jr., Holton; Ali Zeka, so., Wellington.

CLASS 3A

First team

Karenna Gerber, jr,. Halstead; Alleigh Kramer, sr., Nemaha Central; Faith Paramore, sr., Haven; Kylee Scheer, jr., Cheney; Emily Weathers, sr., Scott City.

Second team

Demi Aamold, sr., Wellsville; Austin Broadie, jr., Wichita Trinity; Elise Kaiser, sr., Hesston; Hayden Serna, jr., Osage City; Taryn Sides, fr., Phillipsburg.

Honorable mention

Sami Bartels, sr., Marysville; Karma Fields, sr., Frontenac; Mikyn Hamlin, fr., Hugoton; Rayna Jasper, jr., Anderson County; Brynn McCormick, so., Scott City; Chanzi Ptacek, jr., Eureka; Mia Sarwinski, fr., Galena; Addysen Scarrow, jr., Galena; Jill Stephens, sr., Colby; Sara Thomson, sr., Riley County; Hallie Vaugn, sr., Colby; Taighe Weeter, sr., Goodland; Sara Yutzy, sr., Haven.

CLASS 2A

First team

Aubree Dewey, sr., Plainville; Ehlaina Hartman, sr., Spearville; Lili Shubert, jr., WaKeeney; Samantha Vermetten, sr., Valley Heights; Josie Weishaar, sr., Jefferson North.

Second team

Kylie Dohl, sr., Jackson Heights; Kennedy Horacek, sr., Garden Plain; Kara Koester, sr., Conway Springs; Madelyne Koop, jr., West Elk; Khlyee Massey, sr., Northern Heights.

Honorable mention

Kali Briar, so., Sterling; Laeh Dean, sr., Wichita Independent; Alexis Hansen, sr., Republic County; Makenzie Higgs, sr., Chase County; Danielle Howard, so., Uniontown; Hayley Hughes, jr., Hutchinson Trinity; Jordyn Lowrie, sr., Oakley; Megan McClendon, sr., West Elk; Tia Moddlemog, sr., Canton-Galva; Chevelle Ralstin, jr., Elkhart; Autymn Schreinder, sr., Wabaunnse; Emma Toerber, jr., Valley Heights; Teegan Werth, jr., Hillsboro.

CLASS 1A

First team

Lauryn Dubbert, jr., Beloit-St. John’s; Tianna Lohse, sr., Hanover; Emily Ryan, sr., Central Plains; Macy Smith, jr., Olpe; Maddie Wiltse, sr., Otis-Bison.

Second team

Addison Crites, sr., Central Plains; Marley Heins, jr., Olpe; Brennan Kirchoff, sr., Thunder Ridge; Morgan Kramer, sr., Centralia; Morgan Meyers, jr., Cunningham.

Third team

Kennen Brandt, sr., Frankfort; Megan Foster, sr., Waverly; Kassidy Nixon, so., Central Plains; Hannah Riedy, sr., Rural Vista; Brooklyn Zoeller, sr., Blue Valley-Randolph.

Honorable mention

Kennedy Becker, sr., Centralia; Mallory Callihan, jr., Clifton-Clyde; Bailey Darbyshire, sr., Hartford; Neleh Davis, sr., Olpe; Josena Frame, sr., Kinsley; Emily Green, jr., Stafford; Kelsey Hett, sr., Centre; Josie Ibarra, sr., Hutchinson Central Christian; Trinity Lutters, fr., Osborne; Sara McWilliams, jr., Waverly; Kassie Miller, so., Golden Plains; Delaney Rugan, sr., Central Plains; Ashley Stoll, jr., Golden Plains; Brooke Wiebe, sr., Berean Academy; Christy Wiebe, jr., South Gray.