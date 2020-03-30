TCJ names

top 15

TOPEKA — Below is The Topeka Capital-Journal All-State Basketball Top 15:

GIRLS

TOP FIVE

Player, school, Ht., Gr.

NiJaree Canady, Topeka High, 6-0, so.

Ehlaina Hartman, Spearville, 5-10, sr.

Alleigh Kramer, Nemaha Central, 5-7, sr.

Emily Ryan, Central Plains, 5-10, sr.

Payton Verhulst, Miege, 6-2, jr.

Coach of the year — Hannah Alexander, Topeka High

SECOND FIVE

Player, school, Ht., Gr.

Karenna Gerber, HALSTEAD, 6-0, jr.

Lele Love, Olathe North, 6-1, sr.

Faith Paramore, Haven, 6-0, sr.

Grace Pyle, McPherson, 5-10, jr.

Kylee Scheer, Cheney, 5-8, jr.

THIRD FIVE

Player, school, Ht., Gr.

Kade Hackerott, Goddard, 5-11, sr.

Katie Horyna, Liberal, 5-9, sr.

Kiki Smith, Topeka High, 5-7, fr.

Kennedy Taylor, SM Northwest, 6-2, jr.

Zyanna Walker, Wichita Heights, 5-10, so.

BOYS

TOP FIVE

Player, school, Ht., Gr.

Tamar Bates, Piper, 6-4, jr.

Xavier Bell, Andover Central, 6-4, sr.

Jack Chapman, Blue Valley Northwest, 6-7, jr.

Sterling Chapman, Campus, 6-5, jr.

Gradey Dick, Collegiate, 6-6, so.

Coach of the year — Martin Shetlar, Andover

SECOND FIVE

Player, school, Ht., Gr.

Cougar Downing, Olathe West, 6-1, sr.

Gavyn Elkamil, Pittsburg, 6-5, sr.

Jack Johnson, Andover, 6-1, jr.

Jackie Johnson, Wichita Southeast, 5-9, jr.

Mark Mitchell, Miege, 6-8, so.

THIRD FIVE

Player, school, Ht., Gr.

Zach Bloch, Seabury, 6-1, jr.

Jayden Garrison, Little River, 6-0, jr.

Easton Hunter, Andale, 6-3, sr.

Lonell Lane, KC-Harmon, 6-1, jr.

Jack Sheplak, Blue Valley North, 6-3, sr.

Two named

to golf hall

LAWRENCE — The Kansas Golf Foundation has selected two inductees for the Kansas Golf Hall of Fame’s 2020 class.

Named are Bryan Norton of Mission Hills and J.L. Lewis of Emporia.

Lewis will be inducted posthumously.

Norton will be inducted as an amateur player. A native of Salina, Norton was a college All-American. He won the Kansas Amateur Championship in three different decades. He also is a three-time Kansas Senior Amateur Champion. He won the 2003 British Mid-Amateur Championship and qualified for a number of USGA championships.

Norton serves on the board of the Trans Miss Golf Association and is the current president of the Kansas Golf Foundation.

Lewis played at both Emporia High School and Emporia State. He had wins on the PGA Tour, two top-10 finishes on the PGA Senior Tour and was a member of the Nationwide Tour (now called the Korn Ferry Tour). He also won the 1997 Honda Invitational.

Lewis was a member of the PGA Cup Team, leading the U.S. to a win in 1994 with a 50-foot putt on the final hole.

Lewis also served as a teaching professional at courses in Austin and Las Vegas.

Lewis died in December at the age of 59.

The induction ceremony will be held later this year.