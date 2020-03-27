“We have a college, right? We have a football team, right? One of them has got to go. Tomorrow, we tear down the college. (‘But, Professor, where will the students sleep?’) Where they always sleep: in the classroom!” — from the Marx Brothers movie Horse Feathers

We’re entering an extraordinary time in the world of sports — not unprecedented, but certainly unusual.

Because of concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus virus, for the foreseeable future, nearly every sporting event — both locally and nationally — has been canceled.

In 1918, many college teams canceled their seasons. Some did it because of World War I. Others were forced to because of a world-wide flu epidemic that killed millions.

A few teams still played. The Rose Bowl, the only bowl around at the time, picked football teams from military training centers, to compete in 1918 and 1919.

More people were killed by the flu in that time than were killed in combat in WWI, that includes members of the U.S. armed forces at the time.

Pro baseball still went on, although many lower-level minor leagues shut down (few players left to play). The NFL and NBA hadn’t been invented quite yet. The NHL just started, but did operate during the war years.

The next big shutdown came from 1942 to 1945 with World War II. Again, the shutdowns were spotty.

Baseball went on at the Major League level, but the talent pool was thinned to players who would have normally retired or had injuries that would have disqualified them for the services. The Cincinnati Reds signed a 15-year-old pitcher (later turned broadcaster) Joe Nuxhall, who became the youngest player to ever appear in an MLB game.

Several owners backed a plan, where if the Majors were shut down by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, they would continue with all-women teams.

While FDR determined that sports were essential to public morale and kept baseball going, the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League was born and lasted for 11 seasons. (Go watch the movie “A League of Their Own” for a fictional depiction of the league).

The NFL went on, although a couple teams shut down or consolidated because of lack of available players. You had the Phil-Pitt Steagles for a season and the St. Louis-Pittsburg Car-Pitts for another.

Some college football and basketball teams shut down. Some kept going.

Again, military teams took the place of the schools that shut down. Iowa Pre-Flight finished 9-1, falling to Notre Dame 14-13 in South Bend and was second in the final AP poll. Great Lakes Naval Training Station finished 10-2 one season, beating then no. 1 Notre Dame 19-14.

Legendary coach Paul Brown left Ohio State, where he won a national title, to lead the Great Lakes team for two seasons. He would go on to coach the Cleveland Browns and both coach and own the Cincinnati Bengals.

Individual sports leagues shut down, in some cases for an entire season or more, because of labor strife. In some cases, the players went on strike. In other cases, the owners locked the players out.

It happened in MLB, the NFL, the NBA and the NHL.

At one point, both the MLB and NFL tried to keep going with replacement players (see the movie “The Replacements”).

The Olympics were canceled in 1916, 1940 and 1944 because of the World Wars.

Now for the big question of the day, what to do with the KSHSAA state basketball tournaments, which were canceled after the first round?

While the state has made no official pronouncements, I hereby declare any team that won in the first round four-way co-champions of their respective gender and class.

