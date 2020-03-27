WICHITA — The first-year Bethel College competitive dance team was named the 2020 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Champions of Character Team in a vote of the conference coaches.

According to the release from the conference, “Committed to advancing character-driven athletics, the NAIA Champions of Character program aims to inspire student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans to hold high standards and embody what character truly means in a competitive arena. By keeping the five core values of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership at the heart of the athletics experience, the Champions of Character program empowers participants to change the culture of sport.”

The BC dance team volunteered at the annual Bethel College Fall Festival, providing face painting. The team also participated in the Newton Winter Parade and attended blood drives by the American Red Cross.

Team members, individually, completed a service project every year on the Bethel College service day.

Evelyn Manresa was named the team’s individual Champions of Character Award.

The complete list of individual winners is listed below:

Kathryn Elliot, Avila

MaKentzee Chappel, Bethany

Evelyn Manresa, Bethel

Paris Gardner-Robinson, Kansas Wesleyan

Jasmine Clancy, Ottawa

Maci Wittle, York