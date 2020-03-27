Below is the All-Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League girls’ basketball team as selected by the league coaches:

First team

Maryn Archer, Derby

Addy Brown, Derby

Sydney Holmes, Maize

Aubrie Kierscht, Salina Central

Sydney Nilles, Derby

Gabbie Posch, Hutchinson

Second team

Kadyn Cobb, Salina Central

Mekenzie Hefley, Hutchinson

Baylee Miller, Maize

Cassie Onwugbufor, Maize

Sydney Peterson, Salina South

Acacia Weis, Salina South

Hampton Williams, Salina Central

Honorable mention

Kylie Arnold, Salina South

Derryana Cobbins, Derby

Alexis Epp, Newton

Kyla Frenchers, Maize

Katelyn Kennedy, Derby

Emily Laham, Maize

Heather Mills, Derby

Analysia Morales, Campus

Tina Robertson, Hutchinson

Chaliscia Samilton, Salina Central

Jaidyn Schomp, Derby

Tya Tindall, Campus

League MVP — Sydney Nilles, Derby

Coach of the Year — Jodie Karsak, Derby