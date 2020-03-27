Below is the All-Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League girls’ basketball team as selected by the league coaches:
First team
Maryn Archer, Derby
Addy Brown, Derby
Sydney Holmes, Maize
Aubrie Kierscht, Salina Central
Sydney Nilles, Derby
Gabbie Posch, Hutchinson
Second team
Kadyn Cobb, Salina Central
Mekenzie Hefley, Hutchinson
Baylee Miller, Maize
Cassie Onwugbufor, Maize
Sydney Peterson, Salina South
Acacia Weis, Salina South
Hampton Williams, Salina Central
Honorable mention
Kylie Arnold, Salina South
Derryana Cobbins, Derby
Alexis Epp, Newton
Kyla Frenchers, Maize
Katelyn Kennedy, Derby
Emily Laham, Maize
Heather Mills, Derby
Analysia Morales, Campus
Tina Robertson, Hutchinson
Chaliscia Samilton, Salina Central
Jaidyn Schomp, Derby
Tya Tindall, Campus
League MVP — Sydney Nilles, Derby
Coach of the Year — Jodie Karsak, Derby