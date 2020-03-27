Friday

Mar 27, 2020 at 10:40 AM


Below is the All-Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League girls’ basketball team as selected by the league coaches:


First team


Maryn Archer, Derby


Addy Brown, Derby


Sydney Holmes, Maize


Aubrie Kierscht, Salina Central


Sydney Nilles, Derby


Gabbie Posch, Hutchinson


Second team


Kadyn Cobb, Salina Central


Mekenzie Hefley, Hutchinson


Baylee Miller, Maize


Cassie Onwugbufor, Maize


Sydney Peterson, Salina South


Acacia Weis, Salina South


Hampton Williams, Salina Central


Honorable mention


Kylie Arnold, Salina South


Derryana Cobbins, Derby


Alexis Epp, Newton


Kyla Frenchers, Maize


Katelyn Kennedy, Derby


Emily Laham, Maize


Heather Mills, Derby


Analysia Morales, Campus


Tina Robertson, Hutchinson


Chaliscia Samilton, Salina Central


Jaidyn Schomp, Derby


Tya Tindall, Campus


League MVP — Sydney Nilles, Derby


Coach of the Year — Jodie Karsak, Derby