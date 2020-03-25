BC volleyball

signs four

Bethel College volleyball coach Stacy Middleton signed four players for the fall of 2020.

Players signed include Alexa Burch, Grace Lumpkins, Jessica Schumann and Kaity Shima.

Burch was a three-year letterwinner at Canton-Galva High School. In 73 sets as a senior, Burch had 133 kills, three service aces, 28 total blocks, 42 digs and 15 assists. She helped lead the Eagles to a 16-18 season.

Burch also will play softball at Bethel.

"I am very excited to be a part of the Bethel volleyball program," Burch said. "I look forward to building on the skills I've learned up to this point and am very thankful for the opportunity Bethel is giving me."

"We are excited to have Lexi signing with us," Middleton said. "She is a hard worker with a lot of potential. She is coachable and has the desire to win. Lexi will be a great addition to our campus, community, and program."

Burch intends to major in elementary education.

Lumpkins is a setter from Russell High School. In 75 sets as a senior, Lumpkins had 25 kills, 37 aces, two total blocks, 122 digs and 307 assists.

"Volleyball has always been my favorite sport and I am so thankful I get to continue playing it at the next level," Lumpkins said. "The atmosphere and tight-knit community is what I love the most about Bethel. I know Bethel College will give me the abilities to grow in my faith and as a volleyball player."

"We are excited to have Grace signing with us," Middleton said. "She is a positive teammate that brings a strong work ethic to our program. She is a setter that also plays great defense and comes with a very coachable attitude. Grace will be a great addition to our campus, community, and program."

Lumpkins is a member of the National Honor Society and was on the honor roll at Russell.

Schumann is a 5-foot-6 setter from Valley Springs, Calif. She played two years at Feather River College, which won the California Community College Athletic Association Championships, finishing 35-2 for the season and 10-0 in conference play.

Schumann played at Calveras High School.

"I cannot wait to begin my journey at Bethel College," Schumann said. "From the moment I stepped on campus I knew it was a perfect fit."

"We are super excited to have Jessica joining our fall season," Middleton said. "She brings positive energy, a competitive edge, a strong work ethic and junior college experience in the setter position. She works extremely hard both in the classroom and on the court. Jessica is a high character young woman that is going to be a huge asset to the program, campus, and community."

Schumann is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society and is on the honor roll. She intends to major in biology.

Shima is a 5-9 setter and right-side hitter for Topeka West High School. She was an honorable mention All-Centennial League selection for four years. She also was a four-time all-city honorable mention.

"We are super excited to have Kaity joining our campus and program," Middleton said. "She is a high academic young woman with great character and is a very athletic player. She is a triple threat as a lefty setter. She jumps well at the net, sets a great ball and can play defense as well. Kaity brings a competitive spirit to the court that will help keep the energy in our gym."

Shima also earned all-league honors in softball. She was a member of the National Honor Society and intends to major in pre-engineering at Bethel.

BC cheer

signs two

Bethel College competitive cheer coach Joseph Gogus signed two high school seniors to join the Threshers beginning this fall.

Signed were Michayla Contreras of Las Cruces, N.M., and Emily Ingram of Wichita.

Contreras attended Mayfield High School and was a member of the Knight Time Cheer organization.

"I am excited to add such a dynamic individual to the Thresher cheer family," Gogus said. "She will make an immediate and profound impact on the sideline and on the competition floor."

Ingram attended Maize South High School. Several members of her family attended Bethel.

"I am excited to add the spirit of this legacy student to our Thresher family," Gogus said. "She is very coachable with a strong work ethic."