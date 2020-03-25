The Newton Kansan

Wednesday

Mar 25, 2020 at 2:16 PM


Below is the All-Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I boys basketball team, as selected by the league coaches:


First team


Nick Bonner, Derby


Sterling Chapman, Campus


Jacob Hanna, Maize


Josh Jordan, Salina South


Tre Washington, Derby


Shawn Warrior, Campus


Second team


Keither Florence, Campus


Devon Junghans, Salina South


Thomas King, Campus


Winston Kraus, Hutchinson


Alex Krogmeier, Newton


Reed McHenry, Salina Central


Honorable mention


Winston Bing, Maize


Jaxon Brackeen, Newton


Jevon Burnett, Salina Central


Steele Chapman, Campus


Kyle Grill, Maize


Jacob Karsak, Derby


Logan Losey, Salina Central


A.J. Johnson, Salina South


Tai Johnson, Campus


Treyton Peterson, Hutchinson


Isaac Ray, Derby


Jaheem Ray, Newton


League MVP — Sterling Chapman, Campus


Coach of the year — Chip Davis, Campus