Below is the All-Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I boys basketball team, as selected by the league coaches:
First team
Nick Bonner, Derby
Sterling Chapman, Campus
Jacob Hanna, Maize
Josh Jordan, Salina South
Tre Washington, Derby
Shawn Warrior, Campus
Second team
Keither Florence, Campus
Devon Junghans, Salina South
Thomas King, Campus
Winston Kraus, Hutchinson
Alex Krogmeier, Newton
Reed McHenry, Salina Central
Honorable mention
Winston Bing, Maize
Jaxon Brackeen, Newton
Jevon Burnett, Salina Central
Steele Chapman, Campus
Kyle Grill, Maize
Jacob Karsak, Derby
Logan Losey, Salina Central
A.J. Johnson, Salina South
Tai Johnson, Campus
Treyton Peterson, Hutchinson
Isaac Ray, Derby
Jaheem Ray, Newton
League MVP — Sterling Chapman, Campus
Coach of the year — Chip Davis, Campus