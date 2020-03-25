Below is the All-Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I boys basketball team, as selected by the league coaches:

First team

Nick Bonner, Derby

Sterling Chapman, Campus

Jacob Hanna, Maize

Josh Jordan, Salina South

Tre Washington, Derby

Shawn Warrior, Campus

Second team

Keither Florence, Campus

Devon Junghans, Salina South

Thomas King, Campus

Winston Kraus, Hutchinson

Alex Krogmeier, Newton

Reed McHenry, Salina Central

Honorable mention

Winston Bing, Maize

Jaxon Brackeen, Newton

Jevon Burnett, Salina Central

Steele Chapman, Campus

Kyle Grill, Maize

Jacob Karsak, Derby

Logan Losey, Salina Central

A.J. Johnson, Salina South

Tai Johnson, Campus

Treyton Peterson, Hutchinson

Isaac Ray, Derby

Jaheem Ray, Newton

League MVP — Sterling Chapman, Campus

Coach of the year — Chip Davis, Campus