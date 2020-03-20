BOWLING

Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by 11 p.m. Thursday. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

EASTGATE LANES

EASTGATE LADIES

5 Pin;68;40

Eastgate Lanes;64.5;43.5

Some Beaches;61.5;46.5

Eastgate Chicks;57.5;50.5

Ballard Aviation;51.5;56.5

Osima;50.5;57.5

Family Ties;43.5;64.5

Ball Hugger;35;73

High Single Game — Tammi Frederick, 228; High Single Series — Judy Brenzikofer, 620; High Team Game — Eastgate Chicks, 695; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 2,006.

EASTGATE V-8

Team Retired;33;11

Platinum PDR;27;17

We Need Some;25;19

Ball Busters;22.5;21.5

It Doesn’t Matter;22.5;21.5

Give ‘Em 3;17;27

GGG;13;31

Gear Heads;13;31

High Single Game — Men: Tim Young, 289; Women: Lisa Clark, 212; High Series — Men: Jared Linn, 715; Women: Lisa Clark, 601. High Team Game — Platinum PDR, 1,061; High Team Series — Platinum PDR, 3,071.

SILVER TOPS I

Misfits;70.5;29.5

Hopefuls;62;38

Sassy Four;54.5;45.5

Rollaids;44;56

Lucky Four;39;61

Friends;30;70

High Single Game — Men: Floyd Kemph, 218; Women: Carol Lattin, 203; High Single Series — Men: Bob Fields, 584; Women: Carol Lattin, 559; High Team Game — Misfits, 741; High Team Series — Misfits, 2,146.

GOODWILL

Buggsy’s Raiders;19,480

Arrowhead;19.168

All 3 Holes;18,995

Roofing Services;18,744

Midway Motors;18,622

Miles Properties;18,274

Heavy Pork;18,230

We B Gone;18,175

High Single Game — Scott Ferguson, Heavy Pork, 266; High Single Series — Roger Perkins, Midway Motors, 707; High Team Game — Buggsy’s Raiders, 1,060; High Team Series — Arrowhead, 3,034.

FRIDAY TRIO

Rat Pack;54.5;25.5

Gutter Gunners;49;31

Whatever;49;31

Who Knows;46;34

The Nines;42;38

La Familia;37;43

I Don’t Care;37;43

Wgas;36;44

Gutterball Shooters;30.5;49.5

High Single Game — Men: Eric Thomas, 248; Women: Mark Lacoss, 247; High Series — Men: Eric Thomas, 671; Women: Mark Lacoss, 520; High Team Game — Gutter Gunners, 575; High Team Series — Gutter Gunners, 1,646.

SPORTS CALENDAR

March 21 through 29

All times Central

NOTE: At this time, all competition in the NCAA, NAIA, NJCAA, KSHSAA, NBA, MLB, MLS, ECHL, MASL2, PCL and CIF have been suspended until further notice. All other competitions are subject to change, Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements).

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please fax it to the Kansan at (316) 283-2471 or e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, call the Kansan at (316) 804-7731.

PBR event

postponed

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Wichita Classic PBR Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour event scheduled for INTRUST Bank Arena has been postponed from April 25 to Aug. 8.

Tickets already sold will be honored for the new date. Refunds will be provided at the point of purchase for the next 30 days.

Those who bought tickets from PBR Direct will receive an e-mail with refund instructions.