Bethel College junior basketball player Abby Schmidt has picked up two more honors.

She was named honorable mention All-American by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association in the NAIA Division and she was named an honorable mention NAIA All-American.

Schmidt played 30 games last season, scoring 15.6 points a game with 14.0 rebounds a game. She had 16 assists, 16 steals and 98 blocked shots. She shot 63.6 percent from the field.

Schmidt posted 20 double-doubles for the season.

Among the school records she set last season were rebounds in a game, rebounds in a season and rebounds in a career, blocked shots in a season and blocked shots in a career.

She led the nation (NAIA Division II) in total blocks, field goal percentage and total rebounds, finished second in rebounds per game, blocks per game and defensive rebounds per game. She was ninth in offensive rebounds per game.

"Being named an All-American is an unbelievable honor and something I couldn't have dreamed of before arriving at Bethel College," Schmidt said. "My coaches and teammates have pushed me every day to set some high goals and I'm proud to have achieved this one. I couldn't be more grateful to all those in the Bethel community who have supported me along the way."

"I am so happy for Abby,” Threshers' coach Drew Johnson said. "She worked relentlessly hard this off-season to prepare herself physically to perform, as well as mentally to be able to lead our program. She was the most consistent player I have ever had the chance to coach. This award is a testament to her time and effort in the gym.”

Schmidt is just the second BC player to earn the WBCA award behind April Harpe. Previous NAIA All-Americans at Bethel include Harpe, Chelsea Harris, Hannah Blackburn, Lisa Schmidt and DeAnn Dick.

Schmidt earlier was named Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America. She was named a first-team All-KCAC selection and a two-time KCAC defensive player of the year.

Remington High School graduate Kelcey Hinz, a sophomore at Kansas Wesleyan, was named third team All-American by the NAIA and honorable mention All-American by the WBCA.

