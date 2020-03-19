Hesston College reported Wednesday that head women’s basketball coach Jeff Jacobs will step down from that position after four years.

Jacobs was 28-86 at Hesston, 1-19 in Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Division II play. The team was 5-25 this season, 1-9 in Jayhawk Conference play. The Larks downed Fort Scott Community College 55-53 on Jan. 22 in Fort Scott for the team’s first-ever conference win.

Hesston fell to Kansas City, Kan., Community College 95-54 in the first round of the NJCAA Division II, Region VI Tournament.

His team’s best season came in 2017-18 at 11-19.

Jacobs is a graduate of the College of the Redwoods and played a year professionally.

He has coached at the high school and college levels for 27 years and has coached more than 600 games.

He also serves as a an Ordained Permanent Deacon at the Church of the Magdalen in Wichita.

Michael Smalley will serve as the interim coach until a permanent coach can be hired. Smalley has been an assistant with the HC men’s team. He will be in charge of recruiting and player retention.