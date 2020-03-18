KCAC names

academic team

WICHITA — Below are the area selections for the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference All-Academic teams.

To be named to the team, “Student-athletes must have sophomore standing at the start of the sport season, and maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.333 on a 4.0 scale.”

Named to the team are:

Women’s basketball

Josie Calzonetti, Bethel, so., Garden City

Kendall Michalski, Bethel, so., Topeka

Kayla Newman, Bethel, so., Halstead

Kelsey Potter, Bethel, sr., Neodesha

Wynter Rentas, Bethel, so., Wichita

Claira Spurgeon, Bethel, so., Lyndon

Abby Schmidt, Bethel, jr., Newton

Men’s basketball

Ahmed Fall, Bethel, jr., Staten Island, N.Y.

Jalal Gondal, Bethel, sr., Lahore, Pakistan

Jaylon Scott, Bethel, so., Allen, Texas

Noah Eichelberger, Kansas Wesleyan, so., Moundridge

Clayton Rust, Sterling, so., Elbing

Nathan Ahrens, Tabor, jr., Newton

Thunder issues

ticket policy

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder Tuesday issued its policy for ticket holders of the team’s final seven home games, which were canceled by the league because of COVID-19 concerns.

“I AM A SEASON TICKET HOLDER

“With the cancellation of our last seven home games, we're offering our season ticket holders one of the following options. Depending on the state of affairs in Kansas and our country, we will begin contacting season ticket holders on Wednesday.

“Option 1 — Your credit for the seven canceled games will be applied to your balance for the 2020-21 season

“Option 2 — Your credit can be applied towards the purchase of additional season tickets for the 2020-21 season

“Option 3 — You can use your credit towards the purchase of group or individual tickets for any game during the 2020-21 season (excludes all suites)

“I PURCHASED MY TICKETS THRU SELECT-A-SEAT

“Select-A-Seat will refund tickets purchased for the final seven home games directly to your credit card. Please allow up to 10 business days for this transaction to process. Those who purchased with cash at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena will need to go to the Box Office with the tickets to obtain a refund.

“I PURCHASED MY TICKETS THROUGH FEVO

“Please contact FEVO directly to inquire about the next steps.

“I PURCHASED MY TICKETS THROUGH TICKET BROKER SITE SUCH AS STUBHUB OR SEAT GEEK

“All tickets purchased through a resale outlet (e.g. Vivid Sets, Ticket Network, Stub Hub, Seat Geek, etc.) will be subject to the refund policy of the ticket marketplace. Please contact their customer service departments for more information.”