TOPEKA — The Kansas State High School Activities Association Wednesday canceled all spring sports, competitions and festivals for the remainder of the school year.

The KSHSAA made the move as a response to Gov. Laura Kelly’s order closing all school buildings in Kansas through May 29 as a precaution to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The KSHSAA release stated: “The KSHSAA recognizes the value of school activities for all students and school communities, but the current situation does not permit the opportunity for school activities to take place in a manner that is consistent with the very reason school activities exist.

“As a commitment to the health of Kansas students and communities, the best decision and only reasonable response is to cancel the regular season and post-season spring activity season. We all have an important responsibility to minimize community transmission as we embrace suggested precautions regarding COVID-19. As educators, the primary focus for our students and families is the health and well-being of each student. This action by the KSHSAA supports that effort across Kansas.

“The KSHSAA strongly discourages non-school activity participation at this time in an effort to mitigate the community transmission of the coronavirus. All CDC, KDHE and KSDE recommendations for preventing disease transmission should be followed at this time for any non-school activity in which a student participates.”

Spring sports competitions in the state include boys’ and girls’ track, boys’ baseball, boys’ golf, boys’ tennis, girls’ softball, girls’ swimming and diving and girls’ soccer.