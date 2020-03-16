This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

KSHSAA suspends

spring activities

TOPEKA — The Kansas State High School Activities Association has suspended all member high school and middle school practices and competitions from March 16 through 22.

According to the statement from the KSHSAA, "This prohibition is consistent with KSDE and governmental guidance and may be extended, should conditions warrant. Please note spring sports team members are prohibited from club or outside team participation and practice during this period. Not only would such outside participation be contrary to handbook rule, it would be contrary to the very reason activities are cancelled during the time we seek to mitigate potential transfer of the contagion."

ECHL cancels

19-20 season

PRINCETON, N.J. — The ECHL announced Saturday that the remainder of the season, including the playoffs, have been canceled.

Earlier last week, the league announced the suspension of the season because of concerns of the COVID-19 virus.

"The decision by the ECHL to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 Season does not come lightly, as this is an emotional time for our players, coaches, member teams, fans and staff," ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin said. "At this point in the season, there has been immense dedication and countless hours committed in moving towards what is traditionally the most exciting part of the hockey year. With that said, however, as each passing day raises additional concerns for the safety of those in the ECHL community and as we take precautionary measures in conjunction with our local authorities across the continent to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it has become apparent that this is the prudent decision. Our game and our product are based on our fans and their ability to cheer on their favorite ECHL team and players at one of our many facilities around the continent. Without that social environment and game atmosphere, the ECHL simply isn't the same."

The Wichita Thunder is a member of the league. The team will issue more information in coming days for current ticket holders.

The team had 10 games remaining in the season, including a seven-game home stand.