Mark Schnabel Newton Kansan

Monday

Mar 16, 2020 at 12:02 PM


Below is the All-Central Kansas League basketball teams as selected by the league coaches: (u-unanimous selection)


GIRLS


First team


Karenna Gerber, jr., Halstead-u


Faith Paramore, sr., Haven-u


Elise Kaiser, sr., Hesston-u


Ava Jones, fr., Nickerson


Teegan Werth, jr., Hillsboro


Dani Staats, sr., Pratt


Second team


Sara Yutzy, sr., Haven


Josie McLean, fr., Nickerson


Kristina Head, sr., Lyons


Kaleigh O’Brien, fr., Halstead


Ellie Brumbaugh, jr., Smoky Valley


Morgan Stout, sr., Nickerson


Honorable mention


Josie Engel, jr., Halstead


Parker Schroeder, jr., Halstead


Kara Matteson, sr., Haven


Marisa Vogt, sr., Hesston


Kinsey Kleiner, jr., Hillsboro


Kelsi Dalton, sr., Hoisington


Keeley Wolf, jr., Hoisington


Madison Ontjes, sr., Nickerson


BOYS


First team


Cason Richardson, so., Hesston


Chance Sanger, sr., Larned


Wyatt Carmichael, sr., Haven


Trey McClure, jr., Lyons


Darby Roper, jr., Haven


Mason Haxton, jr., Hoisington


Second team


Drew Nicholson, jr., Hoisington


Connor MacDonald, sr., Nickerson


Mason Perez, sr., Larned


Brayden Schilling, so., Hesston


Cade Schneider, sr., Smoky Valley


Brekyn Ratzlaff, fr., Hillsboro


Honorable mention


Cameron Kohr, jr., Halstead


Zane Jacques, jr., Haven


Marion Quintero, sr., Haven


Ben Bollinger, jr., Hesston


Jackson Humphreys, jr., Hesston


Matthew Potucek, so., Hillsboro


Caleb Potucek, sr., Hillsboro


Bralen Thompson, so., Hoisington


Brock Skelton, sr., Larned


Connor Minix, sr., Lyons