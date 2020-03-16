Below is the All-Central Kansas League basketball teams as selected by the league coaches: (u-unanimous selection)

GIRLS

First team

Karenna Gerber, jr., Halstead-u

Faith Paramore, sr., Haven-u

Elise Kaiser, sr., Hesston-u

Ava Jones, fr., Nickerson

Teegan Werth, jr., Hillsboro

Dani Staats, sr., Pratt

Second team

Sara Yutzy, sr., Haven

Josie McLean, fr., Nickerson

Kristina Head, sr., Lyons

Kaleigh O’Brien, fr., Halstead

Ellie Brumbaugh, jr., Smoky Valley

Morgan Stout, sr., Nickerson

Honorable mention

Josie Engel, jr., Halstead

Parker Schroeder, jr., Halstead

Kara Matteson, sr., Haven

Marisa Vogt, sr., Hesston

Kinsey Kleiner, jr., Hillsboro

Kelsi Dalton, sr., Hoisington

Keeley Wolf, jr., Hoisington

Madison Ontjes, sr., Nickerson

BOYS

First team

Cason Richardson, so., Hesston

Chance Sanger, sr., Larned

Wyatt Carmichael, sr., Haven

Trey McClure, jr., Lyons

Darby Roper, jr., Haven

Mason Haxton, jr., Hoisington

Second team

Drew Nicholson, jr., Hoisington

Connor MacDonald, sr., Nickerson

Mason Perez, sr., Larned

Brayden Schilling, so., Hesston

Cade Schneider, sr., Smoky Valley

Brekyn Ratzlaff, fr., Hillsboro

Honorable mention

Cameron Kohr, jr., Halstead

Zane Jacques, jr., Haven

Marion Quintero, sr., Haven

Ben Bollinger, jr., Hesston

Jackson Humphreys, jr., Hesston

Matthew Potucek, so., Hillsboro

Caleb Potucek, sr., Hillsboro

Bralen Thompson, so., Hoisington

Brock Skelton, sr., Larned

Connor Minix, sr., Lyons