Below is the All-Central Kansas League basketball teams as selected by the league coaches: (u-unanimous selection)
GIRLS
First team
Karenna Gerber, jr., Halstead-u
Faith Paramore, sr., Haven-u
Elise Kaiser, sr., Hesston-u
Ava Jones, fr., Nickerson
Teegan Werth, jr., Hillsboro
Dani Staats, sr., Pratt
Second team
Sara Yutzy, sr., Haven
Josie McLean, fr., Nickerson
Kristina Head, sr., Lyons
Kaleigh O’Brien, fr., Halstead
Ellie Brumbaugh, jr., Smoky Valley
Morgan Stout, sr., Nickerson
Honorable mention
Josie Engel, jr., Halstead
Parker Schroeder, jr., Halstead
Kara Matteson, sr., Haven
Marisa Vogt, sr., Hesston
Kinsey Kleiner, jr., Hillsboro
Kelsi Dalton, sr., Hoisington
Keeley Wolf, jr., Hoisington
Madison Ontjes, sr., Nickerson
BOYS
First team
Cason Richardson, so., Hesston
Chance Sanger, sr., Larned
Wyatt Carmichael, sr., Haven
Trey McClure, jr., Lyons
Darby Roper, jr., Haven
Mason Haxton, jr., Hoisington
Second team
Drew Nicholson, jr., Hoisington
Connor MacDonald, sr., Nickerson
Mason Perez, sr., Larned
Brayden Schilling, so., Hesston
Cade Schneider, sr., Smoky Valley
Brekyn Ratzlaff, fr., Hillsboro
Honorable mention
Cameron Kohr, jr., Halstead
Zane Jacques, jr., Haven
Marion Quintero, sr., Haven
Ben Bollinger, jr., Hesston
Jackson Humphreys, jr., Hesston
Matthew Potucek, so., Hillsboro
Caleb Potucek, sr., Hillsboro
Bralen Thompson, so., Hoisington
Brock Skelton, sr., Larned
Connor Minix, sr., Lyons