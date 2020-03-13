This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

PEABODY — The Peabody-Burns USD 398 school district has closed all its facilities from March 14 to 22.

According to a post from USD 398 superintendent Ronald Traxson, “From March 14th through March 22nd, the USD 398 facilities will be closed to the public. This means No Weight Room usage, No Open Gyms, No Little League, practices, Etc. The custodial staff will be busy cleaning/disinfecting the buildings.”