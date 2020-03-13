This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

Bethel College and the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference have suspended all spring sports competition and practice for an indefinite period of time, effective immediately.

The actions were taken because of concerns from the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak.

Both the school and the conference, of which Bethel is a member, released statements Friday morning.

Bethel has already canceled classes from March 16 through 20 “so that faculty and staff can prepare for a possible transition to remote teaching and learning.”

Spring break has been scheduled for March 23 through 27. According to the Bethel release, classes are expected to resume in some form March 30.

The KCAC board of presidents will determine when sports competitions can resume.

The spring sports season has already started for most of Bethel’s teams.