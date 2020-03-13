This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

The Newton USD 373 school district announced Friday afternoon that all spring athletic and all other extracurricular activities have been suspended for an indefinite period of time.

All on-site and off-site activities, including competitions, scrimmages and practices have been suspended.

A release by the school district from director of communications Samantha Anderson said, "This is a difficult decision to make, but we believe it is the correct one to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Just to clarify, we have not had any confirmed cases in our district. This is a preemptive measure."

The suspension includes both Newton High School and Newton Middle School sports and activities.

According to the release, the decision will be re-evaluated March 23.

Newton’s first scheduled spring sports activities was high school varsity and junior varsity soccer matches March 24 at Buhler.

Patrons are asked to use the school’s Web site https://usd373-ks.schoolloop.com/covid-19 for more resources.