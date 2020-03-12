This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

ECHL suspends

season

PRINCETON, N.J. — The ECHL announced Thursday that the 2019-20 season has been suspended effective immediately and until further notice because of the spread of the COVID-19 virus in North America.

The ECHL is a 26-team minor hockey league that operates in 18 states and two Canadian provinces. The Wichita Thunder has been a member of the league since 2014 and will be affected by the suspension.

According to the news release, "The ECHL and its Member Teams continue to work with national and local health officials and local governance to monitor the situation. In the interim, we encourage those in the ECHL community to take precautions and stay safe during this time."

Wichita has played 62 of its scheduled 72 games and is 24-30-8-0. Wichita is 32 points (16 games) out of first place in the ECHL Mountain Division and eight points (four games) out of fourth place, with the top four teams in the division reaching the playoffs.

The Thunder has not made any announcements at this time concerning ticket holders for upcoming games.

The team had just completed the first of a four-game road trip to Indiana and Ohio, falling to the Fort Wayne Komets 7-2 on Wednesday. Wichita was scheduled to play Friday at Indianapolis, Saturday at Toledo and Sunday back in Fort Wayne.

A seven-game home stand to end the season was to start March 18 against Kansas City.

NAIA cancels

winter events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics suspended its remaining winter championships, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

The cancellations were due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

The sole event that would affect Bethel College, the indoor track championships, was completed last weekend.

NJCAA suspends

national tourneys

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The National Junior College Athletic Association has suspended its national basketball tournaments, including the men’s Division I championships, scheduled to begin Monday in Hutchinson.

The NJCAA has set a tentative date of April 20 to begin the tournaments.

Jayhawk Conference

postpones season

WINFIELD — The Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference issued a statement Thursday stating that all spring sports competitions have been canceled from March 13 through April 1.

The cancellations will suspend the spring sports for Hesston College.

MASL2 ends

regular season

The Major Arena Soccer League and Major Arena Soccer League 2 will end their regular seasons effective immediately because of concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

The Wichita Wings are in their first year of play in the MASL2.

"It’s a disappointing end to an exciting regular season, but the health and safety of our players, fans and staff is paramount," said MASL Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "It was a significant sacrifice for our owners to forego the remaining regular season games, but it was the appropriate decision considering the gravity of the situation."

According to the league release, information about the playoffs will be determined at a future time.

Hartman Arena in Park City was selected to host the MASL2 playoffs April 5 and 6.

"It's important to the owners that we hold at the very minimum a championship game," said Wichita Wings CEO Blake Shumaker. "We are excited to host the event in Wichita, so we will all work closely to solidify the best course of action going forward."

Wichita is 10-3 with one scheduled game remaining. Wichita clinched second place in the MASL2. The Chihuahua (Mexico) Savage clinched first place at 12-0.