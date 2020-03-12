This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

TOPEKA — The Kansas Kids Wrestling Tournament scheduled to begin Friday, March 13 has been canceled.

The announcement came Thursday evening from Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, and is being issued as a precaution due to the coronavirus.

The tournament was set to take place Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 15 at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

“This was the appropriate decision at this time in order to take a proactive stance to slow the potential spread of COVID-19 in Shawnee County and the State of Kansas,” Pezzino said. “Early action to slow the spread of COVID-19 will help keep event staff, planned participants and the community healthy.”

Pezzino said the Shawnee County Health Department understands the disappointment and inconvenience the cancellation causes, but its first priority is to protect the health of the community.