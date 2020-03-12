This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Salina Journal at salina.com/subscribenow.

Kansas State, shortly after its basketball teams were sent home following the cancellation of the men's and women's basketball tournaments in Kansas City on Thursday, announced further measures by its athletic department in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All in-season competition, both home and away, is canceled until March 30, with all out-of-season practices suspended until the same date. The department also suspended all recruiting travel for its coaches until March 30.

"We must put the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and university community first in this situation," K-State director of athletics Gene Taylor said in an athletic department release. "We will continue to work closely with appropriate medical professionals, the Big 12 Conference and our university administration to monitor the situation and make changes as we see fit.

"We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through this very serious and delicate situation."

The department added that it will continue to monitor the situation and announce any changes to the plan when they occur.