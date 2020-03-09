HASTINGS, Neb. — The Fort Hays State tennis team made quick work of Hastings College Saturday (March 7), dropping just 10 games on the day to complete the 7-0 sweep. It was the second time the Tigers have defeated Hastings 7-0 this season after sweeping the Broncos in the first match of the year in Hays (Sept. 7).

The Tigers are now 6-2 on the year after their fifth-straight win, while Hastings College dips to 1-6 this season.

Fort Hays State dropped just two games in doubles action, with Grace Holgerson and Lauren Lindell teaming up for a 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles. The No. 1 doubles team of Natalie Lubbers and Ellea Ediger and the No. 2 doubles squad of Macy Moyers and Sydney McAdoo both won comfortably, 6-1.

Moyers dominated at No. 3 singles, winning 6-0, 6-0. Her doubles teammate was equally as efficient at No. 5 singles, with McAdoo also winning 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 Lubbers (6-1, 6-0) and No. 3 Ediger (6-0, 6-1) both dropped just one game in singles action. Lindell picked up a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles before Kimberly Stone finished off the day with a 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 6 singles.

The Tigers return to action next Saturday (March 14) when they travel to take on Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kan. beginning at 1 p.m.