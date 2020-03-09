Class 3A girls

state set

TOPEKA — Below are the pairings for the Class 3A girls state basketball tournament Thursday through Saturday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

Quarterfinals

Thursday

8. Osage City (13-10) vs. 1. Nemaha Central (23-0): 3 p.m.

5. Cheney (20-3) vs. 4. Phillipsburg (20-3): 4:45 p.m.

7. Jefferson West vs. 2. Frontenac (21-2): 6:30 p.m.

6. Scott City (20-3) vs. 3. Halstead (20-3): 8:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday

Nemaha Central-Osage City winner vs. Phillipsburg-Cheney winner 3 p.m.

Frontenac-Jefferson West winner vs. Halstead-Scott City winner 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Third place: noon

Championship: 4 p.m.

BC track runs at nationals

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Three members of the Bethel College men’s indoor track and field team competed Thursday through Saturday at the NAIA Indoor Championships in Brookings.

In the 200-meter dash, junior Kemroy Cupid finished 11th in the preliminaries in 21.70, a school record. He missed a spot in the finals by three places and .09 seconds.

In the 60-meter dash, Cupid was 23rd in 6.94 seconds. He missed a spot in the finals by .09 seconds.

In the 400-meter dash, sophomore Braylen Brewer finished 21st in the 400-meter dash in 49.50. Brewer missed the finals by 1.49 seconds. The time was fifth fastest in school history.

In the shot put, sophomore Austin Cheatham finished tied for 23rd in 14.03 meters. Cheatham fouled on his first two attempts.

The Threshers begin the outdoor season March 21 at the Emporia State Twilight Invitational.

Bethel netters split duals

FREMONT, Neb. — The Bethel College tennis teams split a pair of dual meets with Midland University Saturday in Fremont.

The Bethel women won 4-1, while the Bethel men fell 6-1.

Winning for the Bethel women were Jennifer Harrison at first singles, Erica Ebenkamp at second singles, Cameron Bracknell at third singles and Maddie McDaniel by default at fifth singles. Harrison and Ebenkamp also won at first doubles.

The Bethel men lost to Midland 6-1. The win for the men came at first singles for Nolan Schrader. Bethel was open at fifth singles, sixth singles and third doubles.

Bethel opens KCAC play March 18 against Friends University at .

WOMEN

Bethel 4, Midland 1

SINGLES — Harrison B def. Villanneal M 6-1, 6-1; Ebenkamp B def. Spichal M 7-5, 6-0; Bracknell B def. Kersigo M 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 TB; Fox M def. McClelland B 6-4, 7-5; McDaniel B wins by default; no match at sixth singles.

DOUBLES — Harrison-Ebenkamp B def. Villanneal-Spichal M 6-4; Kersigo-Fox M def. Bracknell-McClelland B 6-4; no match at third doubles.

MEN

Midland 6, Bethel 1

SINGLES — Schrader M def. Abete M 6-4, 1-0 ret.; Mascarenhas M def. LaCombe B 7-6 (7-4), 6-3; Struffi M def. Shima B 6-3, 6-4; Almeida M def. Singh 6-1, 6-0; Midland wins by default; Midland wins by default.

DOUBLES — Abete-Thiel M def. Schrader-Singh B 7-6 (10-8); Struffi-Almeida M def. LaCombe-Shima B 6-2; Midland wins by default.

Threshers drop four at tourney

WICHITA — The Bethel College softball team dropped four games Friday and Saturday at the Friends University Invitational in Wichita.

Bethel lost to Mount Mercy 12-4 in six innings, College of Saint Mary (Neb.) 4-3, Midland University 8-1 and Oklahoma Panhandle State 4-2.

Against Mount Mercy, Bethel trailed 5-4 after three innings, but gave up five runs in the fifth and one run each in the sixth and seventh innings.

Peton Uznanski went two for three hitting for Bethel with two RBIs. Laura Pineda and Kerrigan Simons each added a run. Rylie Scudder took the loss pitching, striking out three.

Bethel led the College of Saint Mary 3-0 after three innings but gave up a run in each subsequent inning.

Lauryn Dwyer drove in two runs for Bethel. Pineda had two hits with an RBI. Kailey Gonzales also had two hits. Scudder struck out seven. Rachel Duer took the loss.

Midland took a 5-0 lead over Bethel through three innings and added three runs in the sixth inning. Cami Mills and Pineda each had two hits for Bethel. Alix Gallop took the loss for Bethel.

Bethel led Panhandle State 2-1, but gave up three runs in the top of the seventh, including a two-run Jaylinn Reyes home run.

Sydney Harper and Uznanski each had two hits for Bethel. Bailea Crist drove in a run. Scudder took the loss, striking out four.

Bethel is 5-11. Monday’s games against the College of Saint Mary (Neb.) were rained out. Bethel hosts the University of Saint Mary (Kan.) at 1 p.m. Saturday to open KCAC play.

vs. Mount Mercy

Bethel;013;000;—4;8;1

Mt. Mercy;230;511;—12;14;1

Scudder (L, 3-4), Johnson 4 and Overbay; Irwin (W, 3-4) and Lyons. HR — MM: Bruner (3). Time — 1:33.

vs. Col. of St. Mary

St. Mary;000;111;1;—4;9;3

Bethel;102;000;0;—3;8;0

Larsen, Straight (W, 3-3) 6 and Trendle; Scudder, Duer (L, 1-2) 6 and Uznanzki. HR – SM: Scholl (2). Time — 1:55.

vs. Midland

Bethel;000;010;0;—1;6;2

Midland;311;003;x;—8;9;3

Gallop (L, 0-1), Johnson 3 and Uznanski; Jackson (W, 3-1), Lucio (S, 1) 4 and Smith. HR — M: Jackson (1), Pfitzer (1).

vs. Panhandle State

Ok.Pan.St.;100;000;3;—4;11;1

Bethel;010;100;0;—2;6;0

Conley (W, 3-7) and Ray; Scudder (L, 3-5), Johnson 7 and Uznanzki. HR — OPSU: Reyes (3). Time — 2:00.

HC baseball finishes 2-2

HARRISON, Ark. — The Hesston College baseball team finished weekend play 2-2 in Harrison.

On Friday, Hesston beat Rocky Valley College 9-1 and Western Technical College 10-0. On Saturday, Hesston lost to Moraine Valley Community College 13-3 in six innings and 10-9 in nine innings.

Stats for Friday’s games were not reported.

In the first game against Moraine Valley, Caden Bartlett hit a home run and drove in two runs. Josh Wilson took the loss, striking out six.

In the second game, Aiden Bottecher hit a home run for Hesston and drove in three runs. Shoei Imazumi had two hits with an RBI. Tate Winfield also had two hits. Moraine Valley had four home runs in the game. Ian Lecki took the loss for the Larks, striking out seven. Edgar Vera struck out five.

Hesston is 8-9 and plays at 1 p.m. Thursday at Northeast (Neb.) Community College.

Hesston softball falls in Texas

GAINSEVILLE, Texas — The Hesston College softball team dropped four games in a weekend series Saturday and Sunday at North Central Texas College.

Hesston lost 4-1 and 10-2 Saturday. The second game was called after five innings. Hesston lost 9-1 and 13-3 Sunday.

Hesston’s stats were not reported.

On Thursday, Hesston claimed its first-ever wins at new home Bess Mullet Field, stopping the Bethel junior varsity 12-3 and 8-4. In the first game, Marissa Harrison had three hits, including a double and a home run, driving in four runs. Bailey Hollinger hit a home run, driving in three runs. Anyssa Aguilar had three hits with two RBIs. Amy Bretado pitched a complete game, striking out six.

In the second game, Harrison had two hits and two RBIs. Mikayala Ognissanti and Bretado each drove in a run. Miranda had four hits, scoring four runs.

Chelsea Smith struck out nine in four innings of relief for the win.

Hesston is 7-11 and opens Jayhawk Conference play at 2 p.m. Thursday at Coffeyville Community College.

Wings win two games

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Wichita Wings indoor soccer team won a pair of games during the weekend in Major Arena Soccer League 2 play on the road.

On Saturday, Wichita topped the Colorado Rumble 19-3 at the Foothills Fieldhouse in Denver, breaking franchise records (MASL2) for goals in a game and widest margin of victory.

Complete scoring was not reported, but Lucas Sousa had three goals. Nico Andre had a goal with an assist. Kevin Ten Eyck had three assists.

On Sunday at the SoccerHaus in Colorado Springs, Wichita downed the Colorado Inferno 10-6. Wichita led 9-2 at the half.

David Lucio scored three goals. Andre, Sousa and Leo Sosa each had two goals with two assists. Alex Moseley scored a goal with an assist. Steven Hamersky had 19 saves.

For the Inferno, Josue Jimenez scored a goal with two assists. Hunter Holiday and Raul Elias each scored a goal with an assist. Francisco Rivas, Felix Elias and Stibe Torres each scored a goal. Justin Dzuba had nine saves.

Wichita is 10-3, 2 1/2 games behind the Chihuahua Savage, which clinched the regular-season title with a 15-5 win over Austin last week.

Wichita ends the regular season at 7 p.m. March 21 at the Falls Town Flyers. Wichita will host the MASL2 playoffs April 5 and 6 at Hartman Arena.

Thunder sweeps Mavericks

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Wichita Thunder swept a pair of ECHL road games against the Kansas City Mavericks at the Silverstein Eye Arena.

Wichita won 4-1 Saturday and 3-2 Sunday.

Wichita took a 4-0 lead through two periods of Saturday’s game.

Jay Dickman, Stefan Fournier, Peter Crinella and Jason Salvaggio each scored a goal with two assists for the Thunder. Billy Exell had two assists. Dylan Wells had 35 saves for Wichita.

Mason Morelli scored for Kansas City with assists from Zach Osburn and Justin Woods. Nick Schneider and Tyler Parsons each had 17 saves.

In Sunday’s game, Kansas City scored two goals in the first period. Wichita scored a goal in the second and two in the third. Fournier scored the game winner with 6:29 remaining. Lane Bauer and Garrett Schmitz each added goals. Five different Wichita players posted assists. Mitch Gillam had 25 saves in goal for Wichita.

Morelli and Dylan Fitze each scored for the Mavericks. Schneider had 24 saves for Kansas City.

Wichita improves to 24-29-8-0, while Kansas City drops to 24-32-4-1. With 11 games to play, Wichita is 10 points (five games) behind Tulsa for fourth place in the ECHL Mountain Division. The top four teams in the division advance to the playoffs.

Wichita opens a four-game road trip in Indiana and Ohio at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Wayne.

PLAYERS RETURNED — Just in time for the final run of the season, the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League loaned forward Beau Starett and defenseman Vincent Desharnais to Wichita.

Wichita also signed rookie defenseman Cam Clarke.

Starrett, a rookie from Cornell, scored a goal with an assist in eight games with Bakersfield. He has 16 goals with 13 assists in 49 games with Wichita this season.

Desharnais played six games with Bakersfield with no scoring. He played 30 games with Wichita with 13 assists.

Clarke played 126 games at NCAA Division I Ferris State in four years, scoring three goals with 30 assists. He scored a goal with six assists in 27 games this season. He helped lead Ferris State to the Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoffs in 2017 and 2018.