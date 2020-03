EL DORADO — The Berean Academy boys’ basketball team is heading for the Class 1A state tournament after a 42-28 win over St. Paul Saturday night in the sub-state finals in El Dorado.

Berean led 18-5 after the first quarter. St. Paul drew to within nine at the half, 24-15. After an even third quarter, the Warriors pull away further in the fourth.

Jacob Landis and Samuel Snook scored 11 points each for the Warriors.

Adam Albertini led St. Paul with seven points. Chase Bradshaw and Easton Dent each added nine.

St. Paul ends the season 17-7.

Berean is 24-0 and opens state play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City against 14-11 Stockton.

Berean will be the top seed.

ST. PAUL (17-7) — Bradshaw (2) 0-0 2, 6; Lemmons 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Smith 2 0-2 2, 4; Albertini 3 1-2 3, 7; Dent 3 0-0 3, 6; Bradshaw 1 0-0 3, 2; Murillo 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 9 (3) 1-4 14, 28.

BEREAN ACADEMY (24-0) — Landis 1 (2) 3-4 1, 11; Wiebe 2 2-3 3, 6; Hoover 0 0-0 1, 0; Koontz 2 (1) 0-2 2, 7; Dugger 2 (1) 0-0 4, 7; Timken 0 0-0 1, 0; Snook 4 3-4 0, 11; Thiessen 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 11 (4) 8-13 16, 42.

St. Paul;5;10;7;6;—28

Berean Ac.;18;6;7;11;—42

Class 1A State

United Wireless Arena

Dodge City

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

8. Stockton (14-11) vs. 1. Berean Academy (24-0) 6:30 p.m.

5. South Central (20-5) vs. 4. Lebo (22-3) 8:15 p.m.

7. St. Francis (16-7) vs. 2. Little River (22-3) 3 p.m.

6. Frankfort (20-6) vs. 3. St. John-Hudson (22-3) 4:45 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals

Stockton-Berean Academy winner vs. Lebo-South Central winner 8:15 p.m.

Little River-St. Francis winner vs. Frankfort—St. John-Hudson winner 4:45 p.m.

Saturday

Third place 2 p.m.

Championship 6:15 p.m.