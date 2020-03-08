EL DORADO ― The Berean Academy Warriors came into the Class 1A Sub-State Championship Game as the No. 2 team according to the Kansas Basketball Coaching Association in Class 1A. On Saturday, they used a big 18-5 first quarter to push them through to the Class 1A State Tournament next week.

The win gives them their 25th straight win and are expected to be the top seed in next week's state tournament in Dodge City.

Jacob Landis hit a three and Samuel Snook had six points in the opening quarter for the Warriors. Five different Warriors contributed in the opening quarter. It's a start comparison for the five points scored by St. Paul.

Berean led 24-15 at the half.

Berean outscored St. Paul (18-7) in the fourth quarter 11-6 on the back of Landis, who scored seven points in the final frame for the Warriors.

Berean has breezed through their regional and sub-state schedule, with tonight's game being the closest game so far. They beat Flinthills 78-11. Then, knocked off Hutchinson Central Christian by to win the regional by 20. Then, eliminated Norwich in the sub-state, setting up the show down with St. Paul.

Landis and Snook each finished with 11 points. Senior Chase Weibe had six points for Berean.

Adam Alberlin led the Indians with seven points and the only made free throw on the night for St. Paul. The Indians went 1-of-4 as a team.

Berean will now travel to Dodge City to try and win that elusive championship that avoided them last year. Caldwell stunne Berean 28-27 in the first round last season.

The Warriors will be hoping for more success this time around.

St. Paul - 5; 10; 7; 6; -- 28

Berean - 18; 6; 7; 11 - 42

Scoring

St. Paul: Alberlin 7, Dent 6, Chase Bradshaw 6, Smith 4, Lemmons 3, Chandler Bradshaw 2

Berean Academy: Snook 11, Landis 11, Koontz 7, Dugger 7, Wiebe 6,