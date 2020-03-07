EMPORIA — The Berean Academy girls’ basketball team beat second-ranked (KBCA, Class 1A) Olpe from the field, but couldn’t get to the free throw line as many times as its opponent, falling 56-51 Saturday afternoon in the Class 1A sub-state finals at White Auditorium in Emporia.

Berean outscored Olpe 44-31 from the field, including 24-15 from 3-point range. But Olpe outscored Berean 19-7 from the free throw line. Olpe had 26 attempts from the line, while Berean had just 11.

The Warriors jumped out 17-12 after the first quarter. Olpe rallied to lead 29-27 at the half and 40-35 after three quarters.

Olpe was just 16 of 40 shooting, five of 15 from 3-point range. Berean was 18 of 39 shooting from the field, eight of 19 from 3-point range.

Neleh Davis led Olpe with 20 points. Maya Bishop scored 14 points with seven rebounds. Macy Smith scored 15 points with seven assists.

For Berean, Brooke Weiebe scored 17 points. Sally Wine scored nine points with 11 rebounds.

Olpe is 25-0 and opens Class 1A state play Thursday at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.

Berean ends the season 17-8, losing two seniors — Brooke Wiebe and Courtney Slabach.

BEREAN ACADEMY (17-8) — Bro.Wiebe 6-14 1-3 17, Bri.Wiebe 1-5 0-0 3, M.Wiebe 2-4 1-1 5, Mullins 1-3 0-0 2, Slabach 1-1 0-0 2, Neal 0-0 0-0 0, Timken 1-3 2-4 5, Veer 2-2 0-0 6, Wine 4-7 3-3 11, TOTALS 18-39 7-11 51.

OLPE (25-0) — Smith 4-11 7-8 15, Davis 6-11 4-5 20, Heis 0-6 7-11 7, Bishop 6-11 1-2 14, Fisher 0-1 0-0 0, Steffes 0-0 0-0 0, Broyles 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16-40 19-26 56.

Berean Ac.;17;10;8;16;—51

Olpe;12;17;11;16;—56

Total fouls — BA 23, Ol. 13. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — BA: Veer. Ol.: Bishop. 3-point shooting — BA 8-19 (Bro.Wiebe 4-10, Bri.Wiebe 1-4, M.Wiebe 0-1, Timken 1-2, Veer 2-2), Ol. 5-15 (Smith 0-4, Davis 4-6, Heins 0-2, Bishop 1-2, Fisher 0-1). Rebounds — BA 26 (Wine 9), Ol. 26 (Bishop 7). Assists — BA 14 (Bri.Wiebe 3), Ol. 11 (Smith 7). Turnovers — BA 14 (Bro.Wiebe 4), Ol. 8 (Hines 4). Blocked shots — BA 2 (Bro.Wiebe 1, Bri.Wiebe 1), Ol. 2 (Heins 1, Bishop 1). Steals — BA 4 (Mullins 2), Ol. 9 (Smith 4, Heins 4). Attendance — 1,325.