HALSTEAD — The Haven Wildcat boys made a big run to start the game and another to finish it, stopping the Hesston Swathers 55-46 Saturday night in the championship game of the Class 3A sub-state finals in Halstead.

Haven outscored Hesston 20-11 in the fourth quarter to overcome a 3-point deficit in the final period. Haven outscored Hesston 15-4 from the free throw line. Haven had 23 attempts to five for the Swathers.

"The coach always says the most aggressive team wins the game," Haven junior Darby Roper said. "When they were bringing it, we had to bring it right back. (In the second quarter,) we weren’t aggressive. We had to be the more aggressive team. Until then, we weren’t. I kept asking for the ball. I usually don’t get to the line."

Roper finished the game with 20 points, 11 in the fourth quarter. He was five of six from the line in the fourth quarter.

"Hesston is really, really good," Haven coach Lonnie Paramore said. "I told the guys it would be a game of runs. We punched them in the mouth early and they punched us right back in the second quarter. In the fourth quarter, it just seemed like we finally got a run going. We got the ball inside and we got to the line. It’s been a long time since we’ve been to state."

"At the start, I don’t know if we were nervous or what," Hesston coach Greg Raleigh said. "We haven’t turned the ball over like that this year. We struggled with turnovers. They adjusted that zone. The last time we beat them, we got a ton of offensive rebounds. Tonight, I don’t know if we got two. We became three dependent. If all you shoot is threes, there’s going to be ups and downs. We turned the ball over and they made their free throws. They are a good team. I hate to see us, Larned, Lyons and them in the same sub-state. We’ll cheer them on. Lonnie is a great coach."

There were four CKL teams in the top four of the sub-state."

"Our league is so doggone difficult," Paramore said. "We went 18-2 in the regular season and didn’t even get a share of the league. That shows you the quality of the competition."

Wyatt Carmichael added 12 points for the Wildcats, 21-2.

Nick Arnold scored 16 points for Hesston, followed by Jackson Humphreys with 11 and Cason Richardson with 10.

Hesston trailed 6-0 early. Tied 11-11, Haven ended the quarter on a 9-1 run. Down 10 early in the second quarter, Hesston made a 13-2 run to end the half, capped by a Nick Arnold 3-pointer at the buzzer, putting the Swathers ahead 25-24.

Haven opened the second half with a layup. Hesston replied with a 5-0 run. Tied 30-30, Hesston made another 5-0 run. Haven came back with a Roper layup and a pair of Carmichael free throws. Roper added one of two free throws with 5.7 seconds left to tie the game 35-35.

A Humphries 3-pointer put Hesston up by three with 5:16 in regulation. Haven replied with a 12-0 run aided by three Hesston turnovers to put the game away. During the run, Hesston hit its 10th foul while Haven had just five in the half. Nick Arnold broke the run with a 3-pointer with 40.4 seconds to play.

Haven opens play Wednesday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. Game time and opponent will be determined later.

"We’ll practice Monday and Tuesday," Paramore said. "Whoever we get Wednesday will be a very tough opponent. This group right here can compete with any team and they just showed it with Hesston."

The 21-2 Swathers lose just two seniors.

"We lose one that played," Raleigh said. "We return four juniors, four sophomores and a freshman. We’ll see what happens."

HAVEN (21-2) — Quintero 0 (1) 1-2 3, 4; Shingleton 0 0-0 0, 0; Yoder 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; J.Miller 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Roper 6 8-11 2, 20; Schmucker 1 0-1 1, 2; Jacques 2 (1) 2-5 3, 9; Carmichael 4 4-4 2, 12; Barlow 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 14 (4) 15-23 13, 55.

HESSTON (21-2) — Esau 0 0-0 0, 0; Schroeder 0 0-0 2, 0; Proctpr 1 0-0 0, 2; Schilling 2 1-2 5, 5; Richardson 2 (2) 0-0 2, 10; M.Arnold 0 2-2 5, 2; Humphries 1 (3) 0-0 4, 11; N.Arnold 3 (3) 1-1 1, 16; Bollinger 0 0-0 3, 0; TOTALS 9 (8) 4-5 22, 46.

Haven;20;4;11;20;—55

Hesston;12;13;10;11;—46