HALSTEAD — The Halstead High School boys’ basketball team is one of the winningest in the small school ranks in Kansas with numerous state appearances.

Now the Halstead girls will have their chance for the first time in school history after edging Haven 40-35 Saturday night in the Class 3A sub-state finals in Halstead.

The 20-3 Dragons beat the 19-3 Wildcats for the first time in three tries this season. Karenna Gerber scored 24 points for Halstead. Faith Paramore scored 21 for Haven, 18 in the second half.

"It felt really good at the beginning," Gerber said. "We had the home-court advantage this time. We came out really solid, ready to go. We’ve been shooting a lot of free throws this year. We missed a lot, but under pressure we were able to hit them."

Gerber hit six of 12 free throws five of nine in the fourth quarter.

Parker Schroeder had to defend Paramore, holding her to three points in the first half. Paramore hit 13 of 14 from the line.

"We believed and we got this," Schroeder said. "I’ve faced her three times now and I know what she can do."

"They’re a great team," Halstead coach Derek Schutte said. "They have great players. They have a great coach. They did a really good job of containing Karenna the first two times we played them. Tonight, Karenna got loose inside. We just kept defending. We rebounded really well all night. Parker gave up some size and strength, but she kept fighting. If she got beat, I’d ask if she wanted to switch off (Paramore), but she said no. It just made her want to do it more."

Schroeder struggled from the line early, but finished with four of eight, all in the fourth quarter. She finished with seven points.

"They didn’t think I could put some free throws in, but I did," Schroeder said. "All we can do is believe in ourselves."

"We couldn’t get stops when we needed them," Haven coach Dwight Roper said. "They hit enough free throws to keep us at bay. They were the better team tonight. Faith worked really hard. She missed two of our last three games with a bad ankle injury. Last night was the first night she played. She never backed down and worked hard."

A Gerber three-point play put Halstead up by three with 1:18 remaining in the first quarter. A pair of Kara Matteson free throws with 2.5 seconds cut the Dragon lead to one, 9-8.

Halstead made a 7-1 run to open the second quarter. A Parker Schroeder 3-pointer put Halstead up by eight with 2:43 left in the half. A Gerber putback with 45 seconds left in the half put Halstead up 21-13 at intermission.

Haven had 11 turnovers in the first half to five for the Dragons. The Wildcats were held to four shots in the second quarter, hitting one.

Paramore outscored Halstead 7-2 in the first four minutes of the third quarter. Paramore picked up her fourth foul with 3:32 left in the period on an offensive foul. Schroeder took the charge.

Gerber broke the run with a layup with 1:22 left in the quarter. The shot put Halstead up 25-20 at the end of the quarter. Halstead had six turnovers in the quarter.

Haven opened the fourth quarter hitting one of three free throws. Gerber then put back a Halstead free throw miss to put the Dragons back up by six.

Paramore hit two free throws with 4:07 in regulation to get Haven back within four. Schroeder answered with two 39 seconds later.

Gerber hit two of a potential three-point play with 3:05 to play. After a Paramore trey, Schroeder hit two of four free throws for Halstead.

Gerber followed with one of two free throws with 1:48 in regulation to put the Dragons up by six. After a defensive stop, Kaleigh O’Brien hit two free throws.

Matteson was injured with 1:14 in regulation after a scramble for a loose ball.

Paramore broke the run with two free throws with 54.4 seconds remaining. Gerber replied 24 seconds later. After two more Paramore free throws, Gerber hit one of two.

Carlee Arnold cut the Dragon lead to four with a 3-pointer with 16.8 seconds to play. Gerber then hit one of two free throws. A final haven shot went long.

Haven loses three seniors from the Central Kansas League runner-up team.

"This class reached four sub-state championship games, reached the final four in the state tournament," Roper said. "They won a lot of regular season tournaments. This group won 17 games the last three years and 14 as freshmen."

Halstead will open state play Thursday with a game time and opponent to be determined."

"We’re looking to get a banner up there to go with the one the boys’ got in 2018," Gerber said. "I have to live it up to (brother) Bradon (a member of the 2018 boys’ team."

"The game plan doesn’t change a whole lot for us," Schutte said. "We try to keep it simple, go do what we can and have fun."

HAVEN (19-4) — Arnold 0 (1) 0-0 3, 3; Matteson 0 (1) 2-3 3, 5; Roper 0 1-2 4, 1; Bro.Brawner 0 0-0 2, 0; Paramore 1 (2) 13-14 4, 21; Yutzy 2 1-2 2, 5; Estell 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 3 (4) 17-21 20, 35.

HALSTEAD (20-3) — Lewis 0 0-0 2, 0; Schroeder 0 (1) 4-8 3, 7; Gerber 9 6-12 2, 24; Kelley 0 (1) 0-0 3, 3; Engel 0 0-0 5, 0; O’Brien2 2-2 2, 6; TOTALS 11 (2) 12-22 17, 40.

Haven;8;5;7;15;—35

Halstead;9;12;4;15;—40