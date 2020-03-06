EMPORIA – The Berean Academy girls’ basketball team reached the Class 1A sub-state finals after a 55-37 win over Argonia Friday night in semifinal play at White Auditorium in Emporia.

Berean took control early, leading 12-6 after the first quarter and 25-16 at the half. The Warriors continued to pull away in the second half.

The Warriors finished 19 of 42 from the field for 45.2 percent, while Argonia was 14 of 48 for 29.2 percent. Berean also held a 43-22 rebounding edge.

Brooke Wiebe led Berean with 16 points. Sally Wine scored 11. Erin Mullins had 10 rebounds.

Argonia, which ends the season 18-6, was led by Aubreigh Haxton with 10 points.

Berean takes on unbeaten and second-ranked (KBCA) Olpe at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the finals (note time change). Olpe advanced with a 64-35 win over Chetopa.

ARGONIA (18-6) — Coleman 3-11 1-4 7, Haxton 3-13 4-4 10, Vineyard 1-5 0-0 2, Hessman 3-5 0-2 7, Casner 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 3-7 0-1 7, Baker 1-5 2-2 4, Booker 0-0 0-0 0, Shivley 0-0 0-0 0, Perrotto 0-1 0-0 0, Handlin 0-0 0-0 0, Love 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14-48 7-13 37.

BEREAN ACADEMY (17-7) — Bro.Wiebe 5-9 3-3 16, Bri.Wiebe 1-3 0-0 3, M.Wiebe 3-4 1-3 7, Mullins 3-5 1-2 7, Slabach 1-4 1-1 3, Neal 0-3 0-0 0, Timken 2-6 2-2 6, Veer 0-2 2-2 2, Koontz 0-0 0-0 0, Wine 4-6 3-6 11, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 19-42 13-19 55.

Argonia;6;10;9;12;—37

Berean Ac.;13;12;16;14;—55

Total fouls — Arg. 16, BA 20. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — Arg.: Casner. BA: Wine. 3-point shooting — Arg. 2-17 (Coleman 0-3, Haxton 0-4, Vineyard 0-2, Hessman 1-1, Martin 1-4, Baker 0-2, Perrotti 0-1), BA 4-7 (Bro.Wiebe 3-3, Bri.Wiebe 1-1, Neal 0-1, Timken 0-1, Veer 0-1). Rebounds — Arg. 22 (Haxton 8), BA 43 (Mullins 10). Assists — Arg. 11 (Haxton 5), BA 8 (Bro.Wiebe 3). Turnovers — Arg. 14 (Vineyard 4), BA 19 (Slabach 5). Blocked shots — Arg. 2 (Haxton 2), BA 5 (Mullins 2). Steals — Arg. 9 (Coleman 2, Haxton 2, Hessman 2, Baker 2), BA 10 (Bro.Wiebe 4). Attendance — 812.