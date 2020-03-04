Brent Maycock @CockyHawk91

Wednesday

Mar 4, 2020 at 12:01 AM


BASKETBALL


SUB-STATE RESULTS TUESDAY


CLASS 6A GIRLS SEMIFINALS


East Sub-State 1


SM Northwest 45, Mill Valley 21


Olathe Northwest 43, Blue Valley 29


East Sub-State 2


Blue Valley North 57, SM South 25


Olathe South 38, SM East 21


East Sub-State 3


Olathe West 62, Gardner-Edgerton 27


Olathe North 79, KC Harmon 12


East Sub-State 4


Olathe East 38, Blue Valley West 27


SM West 54, SM North 7


West Sub-State 1


Liberal 58, Junction City 21


Manhattan 48, Wichita Southeast 36


West Sub-State 2


Topeka High 94, Wichita North 25


Hutchinson 53, Garden City 45


West Sub-State 3


Wichita Heights 61, Lawrence 16


Washburn Rural 66, Free State 57


West Sub-State 4


Derby 74, Wichita West 33


Dodge City 50, Wichita East 20


CLASS 5A BOYS SEMIFINALS


East Sub-State 1


Basehor-Linwood 70, KC Turner 40


Shawnee Heights 50, Spring Hill 36


East Sub-State 2


DeSoto 68, KC Schlagle 62


KC Washington 73, St. James Academy 64 3OT


East Sub-State 3


Highland Park 43, Leavenworth 38


Aquinas 64, Lansing 62 OT


East Sub-State 4


Topeka West 71, Bonner Springs 54


Blue Valley Southwest 72, Pittsburg 57


West Sub-State 1


Carroll 72, Maize South 55


Andover Central 63, Maize 50


West Sub-State 2


Andover 92, Wichita Northwest 68


Emporia 64, McPherson 55 OT


West Sub-State 3


Valley Center 55, Eisenhower 52


Kapaun 75, Salina South 61


West Sub-State 4


Great Bend 63, Salina Central 60 OT


Hays 42, Arkansas City 26


CLASS 4A GIRLS SEMIFINALS


East Sub-State 1


Eudora 60, Coffeyville 19


Paola 48, Independence 36


East Sub-State 2


KC Piper 64, Ottawa 36


Girard 51, Iola 13


East Sub-State 3


Miege 64, Fort Scott 10


Hayden 58, Chanute 34


East Sub-State 4


Labette County 55, Atchison 23


Baldwin 44, Louisburg 32


West Sub-State 1


Nickerson 64, Augusta 12


Holton 52, Clearwater 33


West Sub-State 2


Circle 51, El Dorado 45


Buhler 69, Wellington 32


West Sub-State 3


Abilene 32, Wamego 19


Clay Center 50, Pratt 36


West Sub-State 4


Chapman 45, Winfield 34


Andale 62, Rose Hill 29


CLASS 3A GIRLS QUARTERFINALS


At Beloit


Phillipsburg 68, Concordia 53


TMP-Marian 47, Russell 43


Beloit 51, Minneapolis 50


Norton 58, Hoisington 34


At Burlington


Osage City 36, Burlington 30


Anderson County 41, West Franklin 37


Humboldt 53, Osawatomie 37


At Cheney


Eureka 53, Douglass 20


Chaparral 44, Wichita Collegiate 37


Cheney 67, Kingman 17


Wichita Trinity 79, Caney Valley 42


At Cimarron


Scott City 67, Southwestern Heights 36


Cimarron 55, Lakin 47


Holcomb 43, Colby 34


Hugoton 27, Goodland 26


At Galena


Frontenac 58, Riverton 29


Baxter Springs 37, Columbus 29


Galena 61, Neodesha 32


Cherryvale 52, Fredonia 29


At Halstead


Halstead 57, Larned 29


Hesston 35, Council Grove 32 2OT


Southeast-Saline 54, Lyons 51


At Hiawatha


Nemaha Central 66, Maur Hill 16


Atchison County 51, Pleasant Ridge 46


Sabetha 55, Marysville 42


KC Ward 49, Hiawatha 45


At Royal Valley


Riley County 58, Royal Valley 34


Silver Lake 62, Perry-Lecompton 48


Jefferson West 38, Santa Fe Trail 18


St. Marys 28, Rock Creek 24


CLASS 2A BOYS QUARTERFINALS


At Elkhart


Pratt-Skyline 70, Sublette 26


Spearville 66, Medicine Lodge 64 OT


Syracuse 48, Stanton County 34


Leoti 73, Elkhart 57


At Ellis


Hoxie 63, Oakley 29


Hill City 45, WaKeeney 44


Ellis 59, Smith Center 42


Plainville 69, Republic County 53


At Herington


Sacred Heart 77, Ell-Saline 25


Canton-Galva 72, Bennington 70 OT


Hillsboro 69, Marion 32


Chase County 62, Herington 29


At Horton


McLouth 57, Oskaloosa 12


Riverside 55, Jackson Heights 22


Valley Heights 81, Horton 28


At Inman


Ellinwood 48, Remington 32


Inman 51, Sedgwick 43


Sterling 57, Ellsworth 39


Hutchinson Trinity 43, Moundridge 38


At Lyndon


Seabury 96, Olathe Heritage Christian 63


Mission Valley 58, Maranatha 56


Lyndon 62, Central Heights 46


Northern Heights 63, Wabaunsee 59


At Sedan


Wichita Independent 57, Cedar Vale-Dexter 55 OT


West Elk 44, Sedan 42


Belle Plaine 70, Bluestem 37


Garden Plain 46, Conway Springs 27


At Yates Center


Erie 61, Colgan 46


Yates Center 48, Jayhawk-Linn 40


Uniontown 70, Pleasanton 37


Northeast-Arma 64, Southeast-Cherokee 47