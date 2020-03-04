LAWRENCE — The Big 12 once again runs through Kansas.

Call this particular trophy a parting gift from Udoka Azubuike.

Azubuike, the Jayhawks’ fourth-year frontcourt force, scored 31 points on 13-for-14 shooting and hauled in 14 rebounds in his team’s 75-66 victory over TCU on Wednesday at Allen Fieldhouse. The senior night performance may have solidified a Big 12 player of the year bid for Azubuike who, after three injury-ravaged campaigns, returned slimmer but better than ever for his collegiate swan song season.

With the victory, KU captured at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season championship, with an opportunity to win it outright with a win in a 1 p.m. Saturday tilt against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas. The Jayhawks last season saw their national-record-breaking streak of 14 straight conference titles snapped by the Red Raiders and rival Kansas State, who were co-champions.

Also noteworthy is another streak Wednesday’s victory actually extended: KU has now won 37 consecutive home finales. Devon Dotson had 18 points for the Jayhawks, who finished 15-1 at Allen Fieldhouse.

KU (27-3, 16-1 Big 12) trailed by just two at halftime despite the visitors’ staggering 9-for-15 clip from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes.

TCU’s Edric Dennis went 5 of 6 from beyond the arc and scored 15 points in the first period, while teammate Desmond Bane was 4 of 5 from deep with 14 points ahead of the intermission. The desperate Horned Frogs (16-14, 7-10) trailed by seven just six minutes into the game but roared back, with Bane’s fourth trey at the 22-second mark delivering his team a 37-35 lead at the break.

Azubuike, who suffered a sprained right ankle last Saturday against K-State and was questionable for Wednesday’s home finale, looked spry from the opening tip — the 7-foot senior center scored the Jayhawks’ first 10 points and by halftime had 18 points on 9-for-10 shooting. His teammates went a combined 6 for 18, however, also failing to defend the 3-point line.

The Horned Frogs remained in front for the first chunk of the second half until Azubuike — who else? — kick-started the game-defining rally. The Delta, Nigeria, native’s dunk represented the first points in what became a 15-1 run, but this time, Azubuike’s teammates did most of the heavy lifting — Garrett notched back-to-back layups, Christian Braun hit a floater, Dotson hit a 3 and a pair of free throws and Braun converted a second-chance layup to cap the stretch and deliver a 58-47 lead for the Jayhawks with 10:32 left.

Bane, whose free-throw make represented TCU’s lone point of resistance in KU’s lopsided run, converted an and-1 layup to stop the bleeding and end what was a four-plus-minute scoring drought for the Horned Frogs. But by then, Allen Fieldhouse was sufficiently juiced — Azubuike’s put-back layup with 9:19 left initiated a personal stretch of five straight points for the "Big Fella," a rally that delivered a 12-point lead and, for all intents and purposes, the league crown.

Ochai Agbaji’s soaring dunk on a Garrett lob pass a few moments later, then, served as the icing on the celebratory cake.

Bane finished with 24 points and Dennis had 18 for TCU, which scored a 75-72 upset home victory over then-No. 2 Baylor on Saturday. That outcome set the table for KU to clinch the league title Wednesday, with Baylor now needing a victory in its regular season finale — a noon Saturday clash at West Virginia — to have any shot at a share.

The Jayhawks didn’t wait to party, however, with athletic director Jeff Long delivering the Big 12 trophy to Bill Self and KU players shortly after Wednesday’s final buzzer.