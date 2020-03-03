Two Kansas State football players were arrested Monday night in Manhattan.

Linebacker Daniel Green, 21, and safety Wayne Jones, 19, were arrested by Riley County police on S. Seth Child Road in connection with possession of marijuana, while Green also was arrested in connection with driving while suspended.

Both players were released after posting $1,000 bonds.

The incident brought to five the number of Wildcat players arrested in the past week. On Saturday night, linebackers Nick Allen and DeMarquese Hayes were arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, while running back Jacardia Wright was arrested early Sunday for failure to appear. Wright was free on $500 bond, Allen posted a $1,500 bond and Hayes was not confined, according to Riley County police.

K-State coach Chris Klieman issued a statement through the school's athletics communication office Tuesday morning.

"I am extremely disappointed in the poor choices made recently by some of our student-athletes," Klieman said. "We have high expectations within our program, and when those expectations are not met, there are consequences.

"The high standards and expectations within our football program will not change, and the character and integrity of the players on our team will not be compromised."

Klieman added that he will handle all player disciplinary action internally.

Jones started all 13 games at safety as a redshirt freshman for K-State last season, ranking fourth on the team in tackles with 57. He also broke up one pass, was credited with one quarterback hurry and 0.5 tackle for a loss.

Green appeared in all 13 games during his redshirt freshman season with 34 tackles, sixth on the team. He had 3.5 tackles for loss, including two sacks, plus forced and recovered one fumble.

Allen also appeared in all 13 games, primarily on special teams, where he recorded two tackles on punt coverage, plus was a member of the Wildcats' punt return unit that produced four touchdowns.

Wright played in three games as a true freshman, one under the redshirt limit, to retain his freshman eligibility for 2020. He rushed for 122 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries, including 60 yards in K-State's regular-season finale, a 27-17 victory over Iowa State.

Hayes completed his high school career last fall and enrolled early for the spring semester. He will be a true freshman in 2020.

K-State begins spring practice on March 18 with 15 sessions set to culminate on April 17 with a 6 p.m. open practice at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.