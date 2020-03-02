BC cheer, dance

end seasons

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Bethel College competitive cheer and dance teams each ended their seasons Friday and Saturday at the NAIA Regionals at Oklahoma City University.

In the cheer competition, Oklahoma City won at 86.01, followed by Missouri Baptist at 80.16 and Bethel at 76.45. OCU and Missouri Baptist each qualified for the NAIA Nationals.

Bethel scored 78.61 in the prelims and 75.73 in the finals.

The BC dance team ended its first season in fifth place out of six teams.

Oklahoma City won at 94.17, followed by Missouri Baptist at 84.49 and Kansas Wesleyan at 70.38. OCU will qualify for the nationals.

Bethel scored a season-best 51.58. The Threshers scored a 48.30 in the prelims and improved to 52.67 in the finals.

NAIA Cheer and Dance

Regionals

Friday and Saturday

Oklahoma City

Cheer

Team;Prelims;Finals;Overall

Okla.City;82.35;87.23;86.01

Mo. Baptist;78.91;80.58;80.16

Bethel;78.61;75.73;76.45

K.Wesleyan;74.33;75.46;75.18

Wayland Bapt.;72.65;74.61;74.12

McPherson;69.85;72.96;72.18

Okla. Panhandle St.;64.03;66.08;65.57

Friends;58.01;59.18;58.89

Bethany;53.25;60.26;58.51

Sterling;52.33;53.73;53.38

Dance

Team;Prelims;Finals;Overall

Okla.City;92.67;94.67;94.17

Mo. Baptist;83.83;84.70;84.48

K.Wesleyan;70.30;70.40;70.38

York;61.33;59.60;60.03

Bethel;48.30;52.67;51.58

Bethany;44.17;46.97;42.27

Bethel softball

gains split

The Bethel College softball team posted a split against Graceland University Sunday at the Alan Wedel Field in North Newton.

Bethel lost the first game 5-4, but won the late game 9-8.

In the first game, Bethel trailed 4-0 after 3 1/2 innings. Laura Pineda hit a two-out, RBI triple for Bethel in the bottom of the fourth. Pineda added a two-out RBI double in the sixth. With two outs and bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Cami Mills hit a two-run single. A strikeout ended the rally.

Rilee Slycord went two for three with two RBIs for Graceland. Ries Wilson was two for two with an RBI.

Pineda was two for three for Bethel.

Mattison Springs went the distance for Graceland in the first game, allowing four runs on eight hits with a strikeout. Riley Johnson pitched 3.2 innings for Bethel in the loss, allowing three earned runs on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts. Rylie Scudder finished the game with a walk and six strikeouts.

Bethel took a 6-3 lead in the second game through three innings. Graceland tied the game in the fourth inning and added a pair of runs in the fifth.

In the bottom of the fifth, Lauryn Dwyer hit an RBI double for Bethel. Karellys Porras drove Dwyer home with a single to tie the game.

In the bottom of the sixth, Emalee Overbay tripled and scored on a two-out Amber Mott single.

Scudder threw three innings of relief in the second game for the win, allowing two runs on five hits with a walk and a strikeout. Starter Alix Gallop went three innings, allowing three runs on four hits with two walks and a strikeout. Rachel Duer allowed one earned run on five hits with a strikeout.

Overbay finished three for four hitting with an RBI. Dwyer went three for three with two RBIs. Simons went two for four with two RBIs. Mott went two for three with an RBI. Brianna Reeves went two for three with an RBI.

For 3-1 Graceland, Makensey Burghart pitched the loss, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits with two walks and three RBIs.

Springs went four for four hitting with four RBIs. Riley Daryn Nowlin went two for two with an RBI. Verwers went two for three.

Bethel is 5-7 and plays Friday and Saturday at the Friends Invitational at the Two Rivers Softball Complex in Wichita. Bethel faces Mount Mercy at Noon Friday, followed by College of Saint Mary (Neb.) ay 2 p.m. Bethel plays Midland at noon Saturday, followed by Panhandle State at 4 p.m.

First game

Graceland;100;400;0;—5;6;0

Bethel;000;101;2;—4;8;3

Springs (W, 2-0) and Adwell; Johnson (L, 1-3), Scudder 4 and Overbay. Time — 1:46.

Second game

Graceland;030;320;0;—8;14;3;

Bethel;204;021;x;—9;16;1

Burghart (L, 1-1) and Adwell; Gallop, Duer 4, Scudder (W, 3-3) 5 and Uznanski. Time — 2:10.

BC netters

drop duals

The Bethel College tennis teams dropped three dual meets during the weekend at the Ward Tennis Center on the BC campus.

The Bethel women fell to Concordia (Neb.) Saturday 5-2 and the College of Saint Mary 5-2 Sunday.

Against Concordia, Jennifer Harrison and Erica Ebenkamp won at first doubles. Each won in singles play.

Sunday, Harrison and Ebenkamp again won in doubles play. Harrison and Cameron Bracknell each won in singles.

The Bethel men fell to Concordia 5-2. Nolan Schroeder and Jordan Singh won at first doubles. The two also won singles matches.

Bethel plays NCAA Division II Washburn Monday in an exhibition in Topeka. Bethel plays Friday at Midland in Fremont, Neb.

Hesston baseball

team splits

HESSTON — The Hesston College baseball team split a four-game home series against North Central Missouri Saturday and Sunday.

Hesston won both games Saturday 6-5. North Central won 11-3 and 13-8 Sunday.

In the first game of the series, Hesston scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to claim the win. Peyton Neimann had three hits with an RBI. Tate Winfield and Grant Bloyer each had two hits with an RBI. Edgar Vera pitched two innings of scoreless relief for the win, striking out three. Starter Dane Milburn struck out two in five innings.

In the second game, Hesston scored a pair of runs in the fifth inning to take a 6-4 lead, surviving a North Central comeback.

Kansuke Okada and Winfield each had two hits with two RBIs for Hesston. Brayden Kelley pitched 1.2 innings of relief for the win, striking out one. Ian Lecki pitched a scoreless seventh for the save, striking out one.

In the first game Sunday, North Central led 10-0 after six innings. Hesston scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Natty Solomon had two hits with an RBI. Kauy Kuhn had two hits. Shoei Imazumi took the loss for Hesston.

Hesston led the final game of the series 7-5 after two innings, but gave up five runs in the top of the third and three more in the seventh.

Solomon drove in two runs for Hesston. Robert Salcedo had two hits with three RBIs.

Cayden Diccion took the loss for Hesston.

Lark softball

splits with HCC

HESSTON – The Hesston College softball team made its home debut at Bess Mullet Field with a split against Hutchinson Community College.

Hesston won the first game 3-2 and lost the second game 11-10 in eight innings.

In the first game, Hesston scored a run in the third and two more in the fifth. Hutchinson scored both runs in the top of the sixth.

Marissa Harrison drove in two runs for Hesston. Alexis Silvey also drove in a run. Jessie Miranda had two hits. Chelsea Smith went the distance for the win, striking out eight.

Hesston led the second game 10-5 after five innings, but gave up three runs in the sixth, two runs in the seventh and a run in the eighth.

Harrison hit the first home run at the Larks’ new on-campus venue, finishing the game with two RBIs. Miranda was four for five with two RBIs. Amy Bretado went two for three with two RBIs. Olivia Nava also drove in a pair of runs. Smith took the loss in releif.

Hesston is 5-5 and hosts Dodge City Community College Monday and the Bethel junior varsity at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Wings split

on the road

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The Wichita Wings opened a five-game road trip by splitting a pair of games.

Saturday, Wichita fell to the Amarillo Bombers 7-5. Sunday, Wichita topped the New Mexico Runners 15-5.

Against Amarillo, Julio Vargas scored three goals for the Bombers. Conrod Goulbourne added two goals. Victor Patriani scored a goal with an assist. Kika Ramos also scored a goal. Jose Chavez had 18 saves.

Wichita’s scoring wasn’t reported.

Against New Mexico, Nico Andre scored six goals with an assist to lead the Wings. David Lucio and Lucas Sosa each added two goals with an assist. Alex Moseley scored a goal with two assists. Kevin Ten Eyck scored a goal with an assist. Kieran Laking, Matt Sherrod and Collin Lawter each added a goal. Bryan Perez had two assists. Aaron Parrott had 13 saves in goal.

For New Mexico, Sergio Fuentes scored three goals. Luis Fernando Martinez scored a goal with an assist. Edward Oropesa added a goal. Dominic Valenzuela had 10 saves. Casey Gasson had seven saves.

Wichita is 8-3.

Wichita plays at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against the 0-10 Colorado Rumble and at 4 p.m. Sunday at the 7-5 Colorado Inferno.

Thunder falls

to Allen

ALLEN, Texas — The Wichita Thunder fell to the Allen Americans 6-2 Saturday in ECHL play at the Allen Event Center.

Wichita trailed 3-2 after two periods, but Allen put the game out of reach with three goals in the third.

Mitch McLain scored two goals for Allen. Tyler Sheehy scored a goal with two assists. Stepan Falkovski and Jack Sadek each scored a goal with an assist. Spencer Asuchak added a goal. Josh Lammon had two assists.

Derek Baribeau had 17 saves in goal for Allen.

Billy Exell had a goal with an assist. Jason Salvaggio added a goal. Mitch Gillam had 46 saves.

The two teams split their weekend home-and-home series. Wichita is 22-29-9-0. Allen is 38-13-6-2.

Wichita plays at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 4:05 p.m. Sunday at the Kansas City Mavericks at Silverstein Eye Arena.