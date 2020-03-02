PARK CITY — It was triumph and heartbreak for the Treaster brothers of Newton at the Class 5A state championships Saturday at Hartman Arena.

Freshman Nick Treaster won his first state championship. Senior Grant Treaster was edged 1-0 in his championship match, denied his third prep title.

In the final team standings, Goddard topped the 33-team field with 205 points. Blue Valley Southwest was second at 171.5. Maize was third at 162.5, followed by Arkansas City at 139 and Great Bend at 93.5. Newton was eighth at 74 points.

"We took five kids and placed four," Newton coach Tommy Edgmon said. "It would have been nice to have placed all five, but four out of five isn’t bad. We expected to be in about seventh or eighth. We had a chance to finish sixth, but we finished just shy. We finish in the top 10. We’re losing two seniors, but we have a lot of good wrestlers coming back."

Nick Treaster faced Maize freshman Nakaylen Shabazz in the finals at 106 pounds. Nick scored a takedown with 19 seconds remaining in the first period. He added an escape 18 seconds into the second period. Nick Treaster rode out Shabazz in the third period for the 3-0 win.

"I just wanted to stay on my feet, moving," Nick said. "I knew if I could get the first takedown, I could control the match. (In the third period) I just wanted to keep him on the mat. I knew he was good on his feet. If I could keep him down, he couldn’t score. I just kept cranking (in the second period). He was good on top."

"They had wrestled several times outside of high school, but this was the first time they met this year," Edgmon said. "They had to feel each other out first, but Nick controlled it pretty well."

Nick ends his first season of high school wrestling 37-1. His loss came to an Oklahoma wrestler at the Kansas City Stampede.

Nick plans to have a busy offseason. He said he may try and stay at 106 for next year.

"I’m going to try and qualify for the (USA Wrestling) nationals," he said. "I’m going to try and get better for next year."

Grant Treaster faced Jason Henschel of Goddard for the fourth time this season in the finals at 120 pounds. After a scoreless first period, Henschel scored an escape 23 seconds into the second period. Treaster chose to take the neutral position in the third period, but Henschel was able to evade all of Grant’s shots. Henschel did get a stall warning with six seconds left in the match, but was able to hold on for the 1-0 decision.

"I wanted the takedown," Grant said. "I wanted to stay the aggressor. I knew one takedown would win the match. I risked keeping it at 1-0, like it did or taking it to overtime. Obviously, his game plan worked. It was a good match. You win some, you lose some. We finish 2-2. I got him at regionals and he got one at state."

"Grant has wrestled him several times and knew he was tough on top," Edgmon said. "We gave him a chance to be the aggressor than try to wrestle from the bottom. He had seen him several times and hasn’t had much success on the bottom. We thought we’d wrestle to our advantage and keep on our feet."

Grant, bound for the Naval Academy this summer, ends his season 42-4 and his prep career 154-21. Two of his losses this season were to out-of-state wrestlers. He finishes with two state titles, a state runner-up medal and a third-place finish. Grant also was named regional wrestler of the year by the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association.

"Three sounds nice, four even better, that was my ultimate goal," Grant said. "I came up short. This isn’t the end. High school may be over, but I have to work at the next level. College is what I’m working for now. (Nick) is something special. He may be the best of us three. I’m excited for him for next year and I’m excited to join my brother (Logan) next year and wrestle with him."

Grant will do some wrestling in the summer.

"I report (to the Naval Academy) in June," he said. "I’ll do some wrestling of course. I’ll wrestle some folkstyle with Nick and some Greco-Roman and freestyle with Logan. Tournament-wise, I don’t know what I’m going to do, but I will stay in the wrestling room and stay fit."

Freshman A.B. Stokes at 113 fell behind 2-1 after two periods in the second consolation round against Avery Wolf of Great Bend. Stokes gave up an intentional escape to start the third period, but then scored a takedown with three back points to claim a 5-3 decision.

In the consolation quarterfinals, Stokes had a near identical match with Austin Ruda of Kapaun-Mt. Carmel. After giving up a takedown in the first period, Stokes scored an escape and a takedown in the second period. Ruda picked the neutral position in the third period, giving up another takedown. Stokes rode Ruda out the rest of the way, but did give up a point for locked hands before winning 5-3.

In the consolation semifinals, Stokes tried something different against Camden Padgett of Maize. Stokes jumped out a 2-0 lead after the first period and added a takedown in the second to lead 4-1. Stokes added two more takedowns, allowing two escapes in the third. Padgett scored a late reversal, but Stokes held on for the 5-3 decision.

In the consolation finals, Stokes was taken down and pinned in 15 seconds by Brock Ferguson of Shawnee Heights.

Stokes ends the season 33-15.

"It had a tough quarter(final) draw," Edgmon said. "He did what he had to do to get a medal. He got himself in the third-place match. That didn’t go our way, but he had a fourth-place finish as a freshman and he will be coming back."

At 138 pounds, senior Sawyer Mock jumped out 5-0 in the first period against Brandin Andrew of Bonner Springs. After an early escape by Andrew, Mock added another takedown in the second period. Mock led 7-2 at the end of the period. Mock nearly rode Andrew out in the third period, but Andrew scored a late escape with a takedown, cutting the final score to 7-5.

In the consolation quarterfinals, Mock picked up the first takedown against Wyatt Bahm of Arkansas City and rode Bahm out in the second. In the third period, Mock scored a quick escape, gave up a takedown, scored another escape and ended the match with a late takedown for a 6-2 decision.

In the consolation semifinals, Mock gave up an escape early in the second period against Evan Cronk of Blue Valley Southwest. Cronk rode Mock out in the third period for a 1-0 decision. Mock nearly scored a late reversal, but couldn’t finish the move.

In the fifth-place match, Mock got a rematch with Byron Kirkwood of Kansas City Turner, who beat Mock 7-3 in the first round. Mock struck first with a takedown in the first period. He chose the top position in the second, turning Kirkwood twice before scoring the pin in 2:31.

"I went on top in the second because when I faced him the first time, he was brutal on top," Mock said. "I got a cross face on him and he didn’t like that at all. There’s nothing to say (about the consolation semifinals). I needed a little more heat. That guy was really good on top. I finished strong and that was all I can do."

"Sawyer had a phenomenal tournament for us," Edgmon said. "He lost in the first round, but he stuck it out on the backside. In his senior year, we send him off with a fifth-place medal."

Mock ends the season 31-17 with his first state medal. Mock evens his career record to 72-72.

"My freshman year, I probably won one match," Mock said. "My sophomore year, I was still negative. Last year, I was negative by one. This year, I finished with 31 wins and 17 losses. Hard work paid off. I had a great practice partner in Grant Treaster. I finally get a medal and my name on the wall. They will look up at the wall and see my name up there. That’s what I’m most proud of."

At 126 pounds, sophomore Colin Bybee was tied 2-2 against Camden Maestas of Lansing through two periods of the second consolation round. Bybee gave up an escape early in the third and scored a takedown with 30 seconds remaining. Maestas was injured on the takedown and exhausted all his injury time before being allowed to continue. Maestas was then awarded a penalty point for locked hands just before the regulation buzzer. Maestas scored the takedown in overtime for the 6-4 decision.

Bybee ends the season 20-16.

Besides the two seniors at state, Newton loses foreign exchange student Pannawit Suriyapong of Thailand. Along with the three state wrestlers returning, Newton has about 17 other wrestlers expected to return, including several freshmen who were close to securing state berths.

"We had some freshmen at the upper weights and our regional was a bear," Edgmon said. "We will definitely see them here next year if they put in the work in the summer. Summer wrestlers make winter champions. You want to be here next year, you have to put in the work. It’s a tight team with good relationships, good bonding. They are going to work together."

Class 5A State

Wrestling

Friday and Saturday

Hartman Arena

Team scores — Goddard 205, Blue Valley Southwest 171.5, Maize 162.5, Arkansas City 139, Great Bend 93.5, St. Thomas Aquinas 86.5, McPherson 79, Newton 74, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 67.5, St. James Academy 62, Valley Center 54.5, Shawnee Heights 49, 1Lansing 48, Andover 40, Basehor-Linwood 40, Salina Central 39.5, Bishop Carroll 35.5, Topeka Seaman 32, Hays 26, Emporia 25.5, Wichita Northwest 24.5, Kansas City Schlagle 24, Bonner Springs 22, Spring Hill 22, Kansas City Turner 21, Maize South 18, Leavenworth 15, Salina South 11, Andover Central 7, Pittsburg 6, De Soto 3, Kansas City Washington 0, Highland Park 0.

Newton results

106 — 2. Nick Treaster (2-1):

1. W Julian Long, Leavenworth :29

QF. W Kaden Spragis, Great Bend 7-4

SF. W Landry Root, Andover 21-6 tech.fall (5:13)

F. Nakaylen Shabazz, Maize

113 — 4. A.B. Stokes (4-2):

1. W Corbin McIntier, Pittsburg 18-2 tech.fall (4:41)

QF. L Samuel Dickey, Arkansas City 4:41

C2. W Avery Wolf, Great Bend 5-3

CQF. W Austin Ruda, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 5-3

CSF. W Camden Padgett, Maize 8-5

CF. L Brock Ferguson, Shawnee Heights :15

120 — Grant Treaser (3-1):

1. W Tristen Givens, Lansing 1:23

QF. W Kael Pappan, Arkansas City 5-1

SF. W Keton Patterson, Maize 15-4 maj.dec.

F. L Jason Henschel, Goddard 1-0

126 — Colin Bybee (1-2):

1. L Connor McMillen, Basehor-Linwood 1:32

C1. W Sam Duling, Bishop Carroll 3:40

C2. L Camden Maestas, Lansing 6-4 OT

138 — 5. Sawyer Mock (4-2):

1. L Byron Kirkwood, Kansas City Turner 7-3

C1. W Zach Knowlton, Spring Hill 12-2 maj.dec.

C2. W Brandin Andrew, Bonner Springs 7-5

CQF. W Wyatt Bahm, Arkansas City 6-2

CSF. L Evan Cronk, Blue Valley Southwest 1-0

5th. W Byron Kirkwood, Kansas City Turner 2:31