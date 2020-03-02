SALINA — The Hesston High School boys’ wrestling team ended the season without a state medal after competition Friday and Saturday at the Class 4A state championships in Salina.

Chanute topped the 52-team field with 151 points, followed by Marysville at 94, Andale at 88.5, Tonganoxie at 73 and Holton at 65. Hesston was tied for 46th with three points.

Jason Hecht’s season ended Saturday morning in the second consolation round with an 8-2 decision to Josh Broyles of Baldwin. Hecht ends the season 28-8.

Michael Friesen went 0-2 Friday and ends the season 12-10.

Class 4A State

Wrestling

Friday and Saturday

Tony’s Event Center,

Salina

Team scores — Chanute 151, Marysville 94, Andale 88.5, Tonganoxie 73, Holton 65, Kansas City Piper 61, Winfield 59.5, Scott City 57, Ulysses 56.5, Iola 51, Mulvane 48, Rose Hill 48, Paola 46, Pratt 45.5, Augusta 44, Wellington 38, El Dorado 36, Colby 35.5, Santa Fe Trail 35, Clay Center 34.5, Frontenac 34.5, Ottawa 34, Wamego 32, Louisburg 31, Abilene 30, Burlington 30, Concordia 29, Buhler 25, Fort Scott 24, Prairie View 24, Osawatomie 19.5, Chapman 18, Girard 18, Baldwin 17, Eudora 17, Nickerson 17, Atchison 16, Smoky Valley 15, Rock Creek 9, Caney Valley 8, Coffeyville 7.5, Independence 7.5, Anderson County 7, Columbus 6, Jefferson West 6, Hesston 3, Hugoton 3, Bishop Miege 3, Circle 3, Holcomb 1, Labette County 0, Clearwater 0.

Hesston results

132 — Michael Friesen (0-2):

1. L Ty Leedy, Chanute 2:45

C1. L Trent Moses, Mulvane 3:51

138 — Jason Hecht (1-2):

1. L Jacob Stinnett, Fort Scott 11-2 maj.dec.

C1. W Kody Brenn, Winfield 4:04

C2. L Josh Broyles, Baldwin 8-2