Two area wrestlers claimed hardware Friday and Saturday at the Class 3-2-1A state championships at Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays.

Wyatt Wright of Remington placed third at 120 pounds. Kaden Kraus of Halstead placed sixth at 170 pounds.

Norton downed Hoxie 120-113 for the state team title. Republic County was third at 85.5, followed by Beloit at 75 and Larned at 72.

There were 68 schools in competition.

Remington tied for 30th with 21 points. Halstead tied for 37th with 16 points.

Wright pinned Colby Hurla of Rossville in the second period of the second consolation round.

In the consolation quarterfinals, Wright pinned J.R. Thelwell of Riley County in the second period to clinch a medal.

Wright edged Drew Bretz of Hoxie 5-2 in the consolation semifinals.

In the consolation finals, Wright faced Michael Saenz of Larned. Saenz scored the first takedown in the first period and scored an escape midway in the second. Wright scored a takedown with 29 seconds left in the second period. He tied the match with an escape five seconds into the third period and scored the takedown 24 seconds later, riding Saenz out for the 5-3 decision.

Wright, a junior, ends the season 40-2 and posts one of the highest state finishes in Bronco history.

Remington’s Owen Thiel lost in the second consolation round at 152 pounds by fall in the third period to Lane Thompson of Jayhawk Linn and ends the season 25-12.

Hagan Taylor finished 0-2 at 160 pounds Friday and ends the season 21-16.

Halstead’s Kraus claimed a 7-4 decision over Cael Budke of Chase County in the consolation second round.

Kraus clinched a medal with a third-period pin of Deon Barnes of Riley County in the consolation quarterfinals to lock up a medal.

In the consolation semifinals, Kraus fell to Gavon Uehlin of Decatur County 5-2. In the fifth-place match, Kraus faced Kyle Werner of Plainville. Kraus scored a takedown in the first period, but Werner countered with a reversal. Werner scored an escape 33 seconds into the second period and rode Kraus out in the third for a 3-2 win.

Kraus, a senior, ends the season 12-5.

At 182 pounds, Halstead’s Kaleb Wise pinned Robert Gawrtney of Pleasant Ridge in the second period of the second consolation round.

Kaleb Wise was pinned in the second period of the consolation quarterfinals by Tranden Daerr of Garden Plain.

Wise ends the season 18-9.

Ivan Guiterrez finished 0-2 Friday at 152 pounds and ends the season 14-13.

Class 3-2-1A State

Wrestling

Friday and Saturday

Gross Memorial Coliseum,

Hays

Team scores — Norton 120, Hoxie 113, Republic County 85.5, Beloit 75, Larned 72, Rossville 69, Hoisington 68, Osage City 53, Riverside 52, Goodland 51, Plainville 50, Oakley 48, Phillipsburg 48, Southeast of Saline 40, Ellsworth 39, Jayhawk Linn 39, Doniphan West 35, Smith Center 33, Decatur Community 32.5, Eureka 32, Hill City 28.5, Silver Lake 27, Perry-LeCompton 26, Sylvan Unified 26, Wellsville 25, Trego Community 24, Sabetha 23, Kingman 22, Russell 21.5, Ellis 21, Remington 21, Cimarron 20, Fredonia 19, Minneapolis 19, St. Francis 19, Mission Valley 17, Halstead 16, Marion 16, Humboldt 15, Wichita County 15, Cherryvale 12, Garden Plain 12, Atchison County 11, Riley County 11, St. Marys 11, Uniontown 11, Erie 10, Hillsboro 10, Oskaloosa 10, Rawlins County 9, Wabaunsee 9, Chase County 8.5, Maur Hill Mount Academy7, Lyons 7, Canton-Galva 6, Chaparral 5, Pleasant Ridge 4, Flinthills 4, Stockton 3, Lakin 1, Central of Burden 0, Cheney 0, Southeast 0, Council Grove 0, Douglass 0, Herington 0, Bluestem 0, Onaga 0.

Halstead results

152 — Ivan Guiterrez (0-2):

1. L Grant Rousch, Perry-LeCompton 2:38

C1. L Nathan Hrabe, Smith Center 2:34

170 — 6. Kaden Kraus (3-3):

1. W Quenton Barron, Riverside 1:28

QF. L Cole Amlong, Norton 16-6 maj.dec.

C2. W Cael Budke, Chase County 7-4

CQF. W Deon Barnes, Riley County 3:32

CSF. L Gavon Uehlin, Decatur County

5th. L Kyle Werner, Plainville 3-2

182 — Kaleb Wise (2-2):

1. L Brandon Vacura, Norton 3:18

C1. W Chase Farley, Wellsville 3:27

C2. W Robert Gawltney, Pleasant Ridge 2:13

CQF. L Tranden Daerr, Garden Plain 1:26

Remington results

120 — 3. Wyatt Wright (5-1):

1. W Mason Fuller, Beloit 11-1 maj.dec.

QF. L Colton Shoemaker, Smith Center 5-4

C2. W Colby Hurla, Rossville 2:36

CQF. W J.R. Thelwell, Riley County 2:44

CSF. W Brew Bretz, Hoxie 5-2

CF. W Michael Saenz, Larned 5-3

152 — Owen Thiel (1-2):

1. W Nathan Hrabe, Smith Center 6-2

QF. L Grant Rousch, Perry-LeCompton 14-8

C2. L Lane Thompson, Jayhawk Linn 3:41

160 — Hagen Taylor (0-2):

1. L Matthew Rodridguez, Southeast of Saline 3:43

C1. L Konnor Pfeifer, Ellis forfeit