DODGE CITY, KANSAS – The top-seeded Cowley College Tigers used a 36-14 run to end the season of the Hutchinson Blue Dragons on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Region VI Tournament.

Hutch led by as many as 12 in the first half and led at the halftime. However, the press became overwhelming for the Blue Dragons in the second half.

“We score 50 points in the first half and in the second half we didn’t,” Hutchinson head coach Steve Eck said. “It’s a tale of two halves.”

Cowley shot 29 free throws in the second half, compared to their six in the first half.

“That’s always tough to beat,” Eck said.

Cevin Clark hit two threes with just under eight minutes to go in the game to give the Tigers the lead for good and the Blue Dragons would go four straight possessions during Cowley’s 13-0 run.

The press became too much for the Blue Dragons as it continued to wear them down in the second half. The run reached 16-4 before Hutch was able to settle down but it was too late.

In the laws of averages, the hot shooting of the first half caught up due to the defensive prowess of the Tigers. Hutch shot 67.9 percent in the first half, their best half of the season. They followed that up with a 33 percent in the second half.

While not overtly flashy with their press, the Tigers wear you down and before you know it, you’ve given up 69 points in the second half.

Early, the prospects were good for Hutch. After Clark hit a three with three minutes in, DJ Mitchell would score six consecutive points, giving the Blue Dragons the lead for the remainder of the half.

The way Hutch responded to the press was keeping the ball in the middle of the floor and limiting what the Tigers did in the half court. It’s not often Cowley is held to only 41 points in a half.

You knew the Tigers, ranked 15th nationally and losers of two straight, were going to make a run. Their season had been too much of hectic pace and space to really provide a consistent off game for a full 40 minutes.

The press started to wear on Hutch early into the second half. Deng Bol’s layup, followed by a steal and layup from Henderson. Within minutes, the Tigers had cut Hutch’s lead down to only four.

Sequan Singleton completed the and-one opportunity to slow down the run. Then, Majok Kuath hit two free throws to put the Hutch back up by eight with 12:54 remaining in regulation.

Cowley once again cut it to four but a team effort continued to fuel the Blue Dragons. Clarence King skied to the rim, getting fouled and pushing Hutch back out to a 7-point advantage with 10:55 remaining.

On multiple occasions Cowley Shemarri Allen had the old school three-point play to tie the game at 79-all with 8:41 and then Cevin Clark, the hometown freshman gave Cowley their first lead since three minutes into the game with back-to-back jumpers with 7:47 remaining.

Former Derby player, Tyler Brown hit a layup and Josh Usery made two free throws to bring the Blue Dragons within four with 6:08 remaining.

Bol had back-to-back layups on turnovers to give Cowley the 7-point lead with 5:21, continuing their extended 16-4 run.

Hutch shot 41.2 percent in the second half and were 0-of-7 from three-point range.

DJ Mitchell had 22 points and seven rebounds to lead the Blue Dragons. Hutch had four players in double figures on the night.

Cowley had five players in double figures, including Rignal, who led the Tigers with 25 points, 19 rebounds, and five assists.

The Blue Dragons finish the season 23-9 on the season. One that will only see Steve Eck depart four players from one of the youngest rosters in the Jayhawk.

It is the first time since the 2011-12 season the Blue Dragons did not make it into the semifinals of the Region VI Tournament. That was Eck’s second year at Hutch.

“The experience will be good for the freshman,” Eck said.