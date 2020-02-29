CLASS 1A REGIONAL BASKETBALL SEMIFINALS
RESULTS FRIDAY
Girls
At Central-Burden
Norwich 44, Caldwell 32
Argonia 32, South Haven 21
At Berean Academy
Hutch Central Christian 47, Burrton 23
Berean Academy 55, Flinthills 18
At Marmaton Valley
St. Paul 49, Southern Coffey 18
Chetopa 37, Oswego 32
At Waverly
Olpe 56, Lebo 18
Waverly 53, Hartford 31
At Frankfort
Hanover 58, Washington County 44
Frankfort 58, Axtell 42
At Goessel
Rural Vista 46, Elyria Christian 25
Little River 52, Centre 38
At Lincoln
Beloit-St. John’s 54, Tescott 12
Clifton-Clyde 37, Linn 30
At Valley Falls
Burlingame 48, Wetmore 34
Centralia 59, Doniphan West 39
At Central Plains
Central Plains 86, Victoria 31
Otis-Bison 45, LaCrosse 16
At Rock Hills
Thunder Ridge 56, Stockton 39
Osborne 63, Logan 46
At Quinter
Golden Plains 41, Oberlin 34
Wheatland-Grinnell 51, Atwood 48
At Tribune
Weskan 53, St. Francis 49
Sharon Springs 54, Cheylin 37
At Ashland
Attica 33, Kiowa Couty 30
South Central 45, South Barber 30
At Kinsley
Ingalls 59, Dighton 45
Kinsley 40, Hodgeman County 36
At Rolla
South Gray 64, Moscow 26
Meade 68, Rolla 12
At St. John
Cunningham 60, Fairfield 15
Pretty Prairie 44, St. John 37