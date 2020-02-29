It has been a season of good effort and stacked competition for the Pratt High School boys basketball team, and last week’s efforts followed a similar pattern.

The Greenbacks played Halstead on Tuesday, Feb. 18 and Haven on Friday, Feb. 21, losing both games despite good effort.

On Tuesday against Halstead, Pratt fell 40-53. On Friday against Haven, they lost 40-64.

“We had a good second half for most of the games, we just didn’t come out strong,” said senior Noah Malone.

Junior Micah Tatro said he felt senior Jarrett Bates played well in last week’s games.

“Jarrett played well against Halstead,” Tatro said. “He was aggressive on the glass.”

Malone said the team worked hard to compete well against Hesston in their final regular season game, and no matter the outcome, he and other teammates continue to give it their all.

“We wanted to come out strong, and lay it all out for senior night since it’s our last game,” Malone said.

The Greenbacks’ final game scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25 against Hesston High School was moved to Thursday. Senior night recognition at Pratt was part of the evening’s activities, and though the final game of the season did not have a favorable score for the Greenbacks (41-62), scores are not always the final word on the success of a season. The Greenbacks finish the year with a record of 2 wins, 18 losses.