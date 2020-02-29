JUCO WOMEN

KCKCC 95, Hesston Col. 54

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Hesston College women’s basketball team ended the season with a 95-54 loss to Kansas City (Kan.) Community College Friday in the NJCAA Region VI, Division II quarterfinals Friday night in Kansas City.

Hesston trailed 43-26 at the half.

Caroline Hoppock scored 26 points off the bench to lead KCKCC. hitting 10 of 13 from the field. Jada Mayberry added 18 points off the bench. Brodi Byrd added 16 points.

Destiny Kessay scored nine points for the Larks. Sydney Bontrager scored eight points with 15 rebounds.

Hesston was hampered by 34 turnovers.

Kansas City is 25-6 and advances to the semifinals Tuesday at top-seeded Labette Community College.

Hesston ends the season 5-25.

HESSTON (5-25) — Johnson 1-10 2-4 4, Rawls 2-5 0-2 4, Brakes 1-3 0-0 2, Kessay 4-8 0-0 9, Bontrager 3-5 2-2 8, Phillips 1-8 0-2 2, Salmans 2-3 4-4 8, George 2-2 0-0 4, Smith 4-6 0-0 8, DeFazio 2-4 0-0 5, TOTALS 22-54 8-14 54.

KANSAS CITY (Kan.) (25-6) — Byrd 5-11 3-5 16, D.Williams 0-1 0-2 0, Myers 2-9 4-4 9, Zamudio 2-4 1-2 6, Estell 2-3 2-5 6, Earnest 3-9 0-0 6, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Mayberry 6-13 4-5 18, A.Williams 2-6 2-2 7, Hoppock 10-13 0-0 26, Dinwiddie 0-4 1-2 1, TOTALS 32-73 17-27 95.

Hesston;16;10;14;14;—54

Kansas City;21;22;30;22;—95

Total fouls — HC 20, KC 19. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — HC 2-6 (Johnson 0-2, Kessay 1-2, Salmans 0-2, DeFazio 1-1), KC 14-42 (Byrd 3-9, D.Williams 0-1, Myers 1-6, Zamudio 1-2, Earnest 0-5, Mayberry 2-6, A.Williams 1-5, Hoppock 6-8). Rebounds — HC 42 (Bontrager 15), KC 38 (Hoppock 7). Assists — HC 14 (Salmans 4), KC 25 (Byrd 4). Turnovers — HC 34 (Johnson 6, Rawls 6), KC 12 (Estell 2, Earnest 2, Roberts 2, A.Williams 2). Blocked shots — HC 3 (George 2), KC 2 (Earnest 1, Roberts 1). Steals — HC 3 (Johnson 1, Rawls 1, Salmans 1), KC 23 (Myers 5).

JUCO MEN

Highland CC 73, Hesston Col. 53

HIGHLAND — The Hesston College men’s basketball team was held to 16 points in the second half, falling to Highland Community College 73-53 Friday in the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Region VI, Division II tournament in Highland.

Hesston trailed 45-37.

Marquise Milton scored 22 points for Highland. Jaron Flowers scored 13. Rashon Johnson scored 12 points with 11 rebounds.

Connor Birky led Highland with 17 points. Jacob Baker scored 14. Marcus Hill scored 10 points with 11 rebounds. Hesston was held to six points off the bench.

Highland is 20-10 and plays in the semifinals Tuesday at Johnson County Community College.

Hesston ends the season 13-15.

HESSTON (13-15) — Gerber 1-5 2-2 4, Baker 4-15 4-4 14, Hill 4-6 2-3 10, Nebel 1-6 0-0 2, Birky 6-13 0-0 17, Pfaff 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 0-2 0-0 0, Elliot 0-0 0-0 0, Magiya 2-7 2-4 6, McCullough 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 18-54 10-13 53.

HIGHLAND CC (20-10) — Vincent 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson 5-11 2-4 12, Milton 9-13 0-0 22, Deng 3-7 3-4 9, Twa 2-3 1-2 5, Flowers 5-10 0-0 13, Knight 0-5 0-0 0, Gilbert 1-1 2-2 4, Smith 3-9 0-1 6, TOTALS 29-63 8-13 73.

Hesston;37;16;—53

Highland;45;28;—73

Total fouls — Hes. 14, High. 18. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — Hes.: Magiya. 3-point shooting — Hes. 7-26 (Gerber 0-2, Baker 2-8, Nebel 0-2, Birky 5-12, Magiya 0-2), High. 7-22 (Vincent 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Milton 4-5, Flowers 3-8, Knight 0-3, Smith 0-3). Rebounds — Hes. 34 (Hill 11), High. 39 (Johnson 11). Assists — Hes. 12 (Baker 4, Spencer 4), High. 16 (Vincent 4). Turnovers — Hes. 12 (Hill 3, Nebel 3), High. 7 (Johnson 2, Milton 2). Blocked shots — Hes. 1 (Birky 1), High. 4 (Deng 3). Steals — Hes. 3 (Gerber 2), High. 8 (Gilbert 2).

PREP GIRLS

Class 1A Regionals

Goessel regionals

Semifinals

Little Rv. 52, Centre 38

CENTRE — A.Espinoza 3, S.Espinoza 7, Deines 1, Hett 27.

LITTLE RIVER — Godberry 3, Bergkamp 5, Ayers 2, Barta 8, Konen 6, Renker 2, McBride 12, Boughfman 12, Bruce 2.

Centre;6;7;8;17;—38

Little Rv.;13;7;17;15;—52

Rural Vista 46, Ely.Chr. 25

ELYRIA CHRISTIAN — Hawkinson 11, Penner 5, Peters 3, Starburg 4, Stone 2.

RURAL VISTA — Johnson 6, Jacobson 5, Riedy 13, Sly 6, M.Brockmeier 9, H.Brockmeier 5, Acres 2.

Elyria Chr.;9;2;2;12;—25

Rural Vista;4;17;10;15;—46

Today’s game

Finals

Little River (13-8) vs. Rural Vista (21-0) 6 p.m.