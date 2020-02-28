PARK CITY — It will be two Treasters to the championships for the Newton High School boys’ wrestling team at the Class 5A state championships after Friday’s competition at Hartman Arena.

Senior Grant Treaster at 120 pounds and freshman Nick Treaster at 103 pounds each finished the day 3-0 to reach the championship finals

Senior Grant Treaster opened his day with a first-period pin over Tristen Givens of Lansing.

In the quarterfinals against Kael Pappan of Arkansas City, Treaster gave up an escape late in the second period, but scored a takedown for a 2-1 lead. Grant added an escape and a takedown at the final buzzer for a 5-1 decision.

In the semifinals against Keton Patterson of Maize, Grant scored a quick takedown and rode Patterson out for a 2-0 lead after the first period. Treaster scored four takedowns with a pair of back points to lead 13-4. Treaster added a takedown in the final period and rode Patterson out for a 15-4 major decision.

“I was looking at the score, it was 2-0, and just riding him I could tell he was tired,” Grant said. “He was tired the whole match. In the second period, I was just trying to score. Why not? I stayed on my feet and felt good on my feet, so I just started attacking. I beat him 10-2 last week. It was like a 6-0 match because I was just riding him at regionals. So why just ride him when I could score. Just in case he does take me down, I have a comfortable lead.”

Grant, 43-2, takes on 29-7 Jason Henschel of Goddard in the finals. Grant has won two of the last three meetings, including a one-point win last weekend in the regional finals. Henschel won by tie-breaker at the Rocky Welton Invitational at Garden City. Grant won at the Newton Invitational Tournament of Champions.

“That was expected,” Grant said. “I just want to keep the same game plan I’ve had the whole tournament. I just have to keep attacking and see what happens. We know each other so well, we’ll see what happens.”

Freshman Nick Treaster made his state debut at 106 pounds in quick fashion, pinning Julian Long of Leavenworth in 29 seconds.

In the quarterfinals, Nick jumped to a 4-2 lead after the first period against Kaden Spragis of Great Bend. The two traded reversals in the second period. Nick rode Spragis out in the third period, picking up a penalty point for excessive false starts to claim a 7-4 decision.

In the semifinals against Landry Root of Andover, Nick scored five takedowns in the first period to take a 10-4 lead. Nick added a reversal, two more takedowns and a three-point near fall in the second period to lead 19-6. Nick scored a reversal in the third period to end the match on a 21-6 technical fall.

“I have never done that,” Nick said of the five takedowns. “But I was feeling really good on my feet. I felt like I could keep taking him down. He was acting like he didn’t want to be there. (In the quarterfinals,) I wasn’t really ready. I felt way out of shape in the second period. I felt gassed and tired. I felt a whole lot better in the next match.”

Nick is 36-1 and takes on 33-11 freshman Nakaylen Shabazz of Maize in the finals. It will be the first meeting between the two this season.

“I’ve only wrestled him one other time,” Nick said. “We were supposed to wrestle in our dual, but that got canceled. In our tournaments, we kept going in different directions and not meeting up in the bracket. I’m looking forward to wrestling him. I have to be ready. I have to be good on my feet and get those takedowns.”

Grant said it will be the first time he and one of his brothers got to wrestle in the state finals at the same time. Older brother Logan is now wrestling for the U.S. Naval Academy, where Grant is also committed.

“For me, the last two years in the finals is the same feeling, but now that one of your brothers are in the finals, he’ll be right there next to you and going through the same things,” Grant said. “He’s never been in it. My first state finals was nerve wracking. Even my second one was too. And this one will be. I want to end on a win, come out on top and have a good high school career. I know (Nick) is confident and he’s excited to go into the finals. You never know what’s going to happen, but I have good feelings about this.”

After the first day of competition, Newton is in seventh place out of 34 teams. Goddard leads with 156 points, followed by Blue Valley Southwest with 141.5, Maize with 132.5, Arkansas City with 96 and St, Thomas Aquinas with 60. Newton has 51 points.

All five Newton entries are still in medal contention.

At 113 pounds, freshman A.B. Stokes scored easily on Pittsburg’s Corbin McIntier, winning an 18-2 technical fall early in the third period.

In the quarterfinals, Stokes gave up a takedown and early back points to Samuel Dickey of Arkansas City. Stokes was pinned in the third period.

Colin Bybee opened his tournament at 126 pounds, getting pinned in the first period by Connor McMillen of Baesor-Linwood.

In the first consolation round, Bybee jumped out 4-0 against Sam Duling of Bishop Carroll through two periods and posted a pin in the third.

At 138 pounds, Sawyer Mock took a 3-1 lead over Bryon Kirkwood of Kansas City Turner. Kirkwood scored a takedown with three back points in the second period and added a reversal in the third for a 7-3 decision.

In the first consolation round, Mock led two 2-0 after the first period against Zach Knowlton of Spring Hill. Mock rode Knowlton out in the second period, scoring seven back points in three near pins. Mock gave up a takedown early in the third period, but added an escape and a late takedown for a 12-2 major decision.

Stokes (30-14), Bybee (20-15) and Mock (28-16) all wrestle Saturday in the second consolation round, needing two wins to clinch a medal.

Class 5A State

Wrestling

Friday

Hartman Arena

Team scores — Goddard 156, Blue Valley Southwest 141.5, Maize 132.5, Arkansas City 96, St. Thomas Aquinas 60, Great Bend 58, Newton 51, McPherson 50, Valley Center 47.5, Lansing 47, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 35.5, St. James Academy 34, Topeka Seaman 30, Salina Central 26.5, Andover 24, Basehor-Linwood 22, Shawnee Heights 22, Bishop Carroll 19.5, Bonner Springs 19, Emporia 15.5, Maize South 12, Wichita Northwest 11, F.L. Schlagle 10, Leavenworth 10, Kansas City Turner 9, Hays 8, Salina South 7, Spring Hill 7, Pittsburg 6, Andover Central 5, De Soto 3, Kansas City Washington 0, Highland Park 0..

Newton results

106 — Nick Treaster (3-0):

1. W Julian Long, Leavenworth :29

QF. W Kaden Spragis, Great Bend 7-4

SF. W Landry Root, Andover 21-6 tech.fall (5:13).

113 — A.B. Stokes (1-1):

1. Corbin McIntier, Pittsburg 18-2 tech.fall (4:41)

QF. L Samuel Dickey, Arkansas City 4:41

120 — Grant Treaser (3-0):

1. W Tristen Givens, Lansing 1:23

QF. W Kael Pappan, Arkansas City 5-1

SF. W Keton Patterson, Maize 15-4 maj.dec.

126 — Colin Bybee (1-1):

1. L Connor McMillen, Basehor-Linwood 1:32

C1. W Sam Duling, Bishop Carroll 3:40

138 — Sawyer Mock (1-1):

1. L Byron Kirkwood, Kansas City Turner 7-3

C1. W Zach Knowlton, Spring Hill 12-2 maj.dec.