SALINA — The Hesston High School wrestling team has one entry still in competition at the Class 4A state championships Friday at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina

The Swathers are tied for 42nd out of 52 teams scoring.

Chanute leads the field at 108.5, followed by Marysville at 63, Andale at 62.5, Holton at 57 and Tonganoxie at 51, Hesston has three points.

Jason Hecht finished the day 1-1. He lost an 11-2 major decision to Jacob Stinnett of Fort Scott in the first round, but beat Kody Brenn of Winfield in 4:04 in the first consolation round.

Hecht, 28-7, competes Saturday in the second consolation round and can win a medal with two wins.

Michael Friesen finished the day 0-2. Friesen was pinned by Ty Leedy of Chanute in 2:45. He was pinned by Trent Moses of Mulvane in 3:51. Friesen ends the season 12-10.

Class 4A State

Wrestling

Friday

Tony’s Event Center,

Salina

Team scores — Chanute 108.5, Marysville 63, Andale 62.5, Holton 57, Tonganoxie 51, Winfield 47, Ulysses 42.5, Scott Community 41, Kansas City Piper 39, Rose Hill 38, Paola 37, Iola 33, Mulvane 33, Pratt 31.5, Augusta 30, Clay Center 29, Frontenac 27.5, Concordia 26, Ottawa 25, Prairie View 23, Wamego 20, Colby 19.5, Buhler 19, Santa Fe Trail 19, Abilene 17, El Dorado 17, Louisburg 16, Nickerson 16, Baldwin 15, Fort Scott 15, Wellington 15, Chapman 13, Girard 13, Atchison 11, Burlington 9, Independence 7.5, Smoky Valley 7, Coffeyville Field Kindley 6.5, Eudora 6, Rock Creek 4, Osawatomie 3.5, Caney Valley 3, Columbus 3, Hesston 3, Hugoton 3, 4Jefferson West 3, Bishop Miege 3, Circle 3, Anderson County 2, Holcomb 1, Labette County 0, Clearwater 0.

Hesston results

132 — Michael Friesen (0-2):

1. L Ty Leedy, Chanute 2:45

C1. L Trent Moses, Mulvane 3:51

138 — Jason Hecht (1-1):

1. L Jacob Stinnett, Fort Scott 11-2 maj.dec.

C1. W Kody Brenn, Winfield 4:04