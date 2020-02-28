HAYS — Area schools Halstead and Remington each have two wrestlers remaining in competition after the first day of the Class 3-2-1A state championships Friday at Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays.

Norton leads the 68-team field with 95 points, followed by Hoxie with 88, Beloit with 52, Rossville with 51 and Republic County with 48.5.

Halstead is tied for 42nd with six points. Remington is tied for 47th with five points.

A pair of Remington wrestlers finished the day 1-1.

At 120 pounds, Wyatt Wright scored an 11-1 major decision over Mason Fuller of Beloit. In the quarterfinals, Wright was edged by Colton Shoemaker of Smith Center 5-4.

Owen Thiel at 152 pounds posted a 6-2 win over Nathan Hrabe of Smith Center in the first round, but fell to Grant Rousch of Perry LeCompton 14-8.

Wright is 36-2, while Thiel is 25-11. Both will wrestle Saturday in the second consolation round needing two wins to medal.

At 160 pounds, Hagen Taylor lost by fall in the second period to Matthew Rodriguez of Southeast of Saline. In the first consolation round, Taylor lost by injury forfeit to Konnor Pfeifer of Ellis.

Taylor ends the season 21-16.

For Halstead, Kaden Kraus at 170 pounds pinned Quenton Barron of Riverside in the first period. In the quarterfinals, Kraus dropped a 16-6 major decision to Cole Amlong of Norton.

At 182 pounds, Kaleb Wise was pinned by Brandon Vacura of Norton in 3:18. Wise came back in the first consolation round by pinning Chase Farley of Wellsville in 2:27.

Kraus is 10-3. Wise is 17-8. Both wrestle Saturday in the second consolation round.

Ivan Guiterrez at 152 pounds lost to Rousch by fall in the second period. Guiterrez was pinned by Nathan Hrabe of Smith Center in the second period. Guiterrez ends the season 14-13.

Class 3-2-1A State

Wrestling

Friday

Gross Memorial Coliseum,

Hays

Team scores — Norton 95, Hoxie 88, Beloit 52, Rossville 51, Republic County 48.5, Osage City 46, Goodland 44, Oakley 43, Larned 42, Southeast Of Saline 40, Riverside 34, Hoisington 33, Smith Center 33, Eureka 32, Plainville 31, Phillipsburg 28, Silver Lake 27, Doniphan West 26, Ellsworth 22, Kingman 22, Sylvan Unified 22, Hill City 20.5, Cimarron 20, Russell 17.5, Minneapolis 16, Jayhawk Linn 16, Wellsville 16, Decatur Community 13, Perry-LeCompton 13, Trego Community 12, Wichita County 9, Erie 8, Uniontown 8, Rawlins County 7, Ellis 7, Hillsboro 7, Lyons 7, Marion 7, Oskaloosa 7, Riley County 7, Sabetha 7, Canton-Galva 6, Fredonia 6, Halstead 6, Humboldt 6, Chase County 5.5, Chaparral 5, Cherryvale 5, Atchison County 5, Garden Plain 5, St. Francis 5, Remington 5, Maur Hill Mount Academy 4, Pleasant Ridge 4, Mission Valley 4, Flinthills 4, St. Marys 4, Wabaunsee 4, Stockton 3, Lakin 1, Central of Burden 0, Cheney 0, Cherokee Southeast 0, Council Grove 0, Douglass 0, Herington 0, Bluestem 0, Onaga 0.

Halstead results

152 — Ivan Guiterrez (0-2):

1. L Grant Rousch, Perry-LeCompton 2:38

C1. L Nathan Hrabe, Smith Center 2:34

170 — Kaden Kraus (1-1):

1. W Quenton Barron, Riverside 1:28

QF. L Cole Amlong, Norton 16-6 maj.dec.

182 — Kaleb Wise (1-1):

1. L Brandon Vacura, Norton 3:18

C1. W Chase Farley, Wellsville 3:27

Remington results

120 — Wyatt Wright (1-1):

1. W Mason Fuller, Beloit 11-1 maj.dec.

QF. L Colton Shoemaker, Smith Center 5-4

152 — Owen Thiel (1-1):

1. W Nathan Hrabe, Smith Center 6-2

QF. L Grant Rousch, Perry-LeCompton 14-8

160 — Hagen Taylor (0-2):

1. L Matthew Rodridguez, Southeast of Saline 3:43

C1. L Konnor Pfeifer, Ellis forfeit.