All times Central

Saturday, Feb. 29

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., boys to follow unless noted) — Class 1A Regional Finals @ Berean Academy and Goessel.

PREP WRESTLING — Class 5A State @ Hartman Arena, Park City 9 a.m., Class 4A State @ Tony’s Event Center, Salina 9 a.m., Class 3-2-1A State @ Gross Memorial Coliseum, Hays 9 a.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — KCAC Semifinals (M&W) TBA, Cincinnati @ Wichita State (W 2 p.m., ESPN3), Kansas @ Kansas State (M 12:30 p.m., KWCH, ch. 12.1), Kansas State @ Baylor (W 6 p.m., ESPN+), Oklahoma State @ Kansas (W 5 p.m., ESPN+).

COLLEGE CHEER AND DANCE — Bethel @ NAIA Qualifier, Oklahoma City University (Cheer) 9 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL – North Central Missouri @ Hesston College (2) 1 p.m., Wichita State vs. Hofstra @ Reno, Nev. 1 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Concordia (Neb.) @ Bethel 10 a.m.

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Vancouver 9:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Allen 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL (pre-season) — Kansas City vs. Seattle @ Peoria, Ariz. 2:05 p.m.

PRO INDOOR SOCCER — Wichita @ Amarillo 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Wichita State @ SMU (M 3 p.m., ESPNU).

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ Nevada 2 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL (pre-season) — Kansas City vs. Oakland SS @ Surprise, Ariz. 2:05 p.m.

Monday, March 2

PREP BASKETBALL (7 p.m. unless noted) — Halstead @ Hesston (B).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Wichita State @ Central Florida (W 6 p.m., CBS Sports Net).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Dodge City CC @ Hesston College 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3

PREP BASKETBALL (7 p.m. unless noted) — Larned @ Halstead (G 6 p.m.), Council Grove @ Hesston (G 7 p.m.).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — NJCAA Region VI, Division II semifinals TBA, Kansas State @ Oklahoma State (W 7 p.m.); Iowa State @ Kansas (W 5 p.m., ESPN+).

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa @ Hesston College (2) 1 p.m., Air Force @ Wichita State 3 p.m. (Cox Yurview Kansas).

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ Washburn (exhibition) 2 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL – Los Angeles Clippers @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (NBA League Pass by subscription).

PRO BASEBALL (pre-season) — Kansas City vs. Arizona @ Surprise, Ariz. 7:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, March 4

PREP BASKETBALL — Class 5A Sub-State (B TBA).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Kansas State @ Oklahoma State (M 8 p.m., ESPNU); TCU @ Kansas (M 7 p.m., ESPN+).

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Air Force @ Wichita State 2 p.m. (Cox Yurview Kansas).

PRO BASEBALL (pre-season) — Kansas City vs. San Diego @ Peoria, Ariz. 2:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Detroit 6 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

Thursday, March 5

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., boys to follow unless noted) — Class 3A Sub-State @ Halstead (B 6 and 7:30 p.m.), Class 2A Sub-State @ Inman (G 6 and 7:30 p.m.); Class 1A Sub-States @ Butler County CC; White Auditorium, Emporia; Marysville High School; Riley County High School.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Wichita State @ Memphis (M 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Bethel JV @ Hesston College 4 p.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK — Bethel @ NAIA Nationals, Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex, Brookings, S.D.

PRO BASEBALL (pre-season) — Kansas City vs. Colorado @ Scottsdale, Ariz. 2:10 p.m.

Friday, March 6

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., boys to follow unless noted) — Class 5A Sub-State (B TBA); Class 3A Sub-State @ Halstead (G 6 and 7:30 p.m.), Class 2A Sub-State @ Inman (B 6 and 7:30 p.m.); Class 1A Sub-States @ Butler County CC; White Auditorium, Emporia; Marysville High School; Riley County High School.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — NJCAA Region VI, Division II finals, Hutchinson Sports Arena (W 5:30 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.); Wichita State @ AAC Tourney (W TBA, TV TBA).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Bethel @ Friends Inv., Two Rivers Complex (vs. Mount Mercy noon); vs. College of Saint Mary 2 p.m.).

COLLEGE BASEBALL – Hesston College @ North Arkansas Inv. TBA, Louisiana Tech @ Wichita State 3 p.m. (Cox Yurview Kansas).

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK — Bethel @ NAIA Nationals, Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex, Brookings, S.D.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ Midland 1 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ New York 6:30 p.m. (NBA League Pass by subscription).

PRO BASEBALL (pre-season) — Kansas City SS vs. Los Angeles Angels SS @ Surprise, Ariz. 2:05 p.m., Kansas City SS vs. Los Angeles Angels SS @ Tempe, Ariz. 2:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., boys to follow unless noted) — Class 3A Sub-State @ Halstead; Class 2A Sub-State @ Inman; Class 1A Sub-States @ Butler County CC; White Auditorium, Emporia; Marysville High School; Riley County High School.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Iowa State @ Kansas State (M 3 p.m., ESPN+); Kansas @ Texas Tech (M 1 p.m., ESPN), Wichita State @ AAC Tourney (W TBA, TV TBA).

COLLEGE BASEBALL – Hesston College @ North Arkansas Inv. TBA, Louisiana Tech @ Wichita State 1 p.m. (Cox Yurview Kansas).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Bethel @ Friends Inv., Two Rivers Complex (vs. Midland noon); vs. Panhandle State 4 p.m.), Hesston College @ North Central Texas noon.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK — Bethel @ NAIA Nationals, Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex, Brookings, S.D.

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel vs. Tabor (Hesston GC).

PRO SOCCER — Houston @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Kansas City 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL (pre-season) — Kansas City vs. Cincinnati SS @ Surprise, Ariz. 2:05 p.m.

PRO INDOOR SOCCER — Wichita @ Amarillo 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Tulsa @ Kansas (M 3 p.m., CBS Sports Net), Kansas @ Kansas State (W 2 p.m., ESPN+), Wichita State @ AAC Tourney (W TBA, TV TBA).

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Louisiana Tech @ Wichita State noon (Cox Yurview Kansas).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Hesston College @ North Central Texas noon.

PRO BASEBALL (pre-season) — Kansas City vs. Chicago White Sox SS @ Glendale, Ariz. 3:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Boston 5 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Kansas City 4:05 p.m.

PRO INDOOR SOCCER — Wichita @ New Mexico 4:15 p.m.

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please fax it to the Kansan at (316) 283-2471 or e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, call the Kansan at (316) 804-7731.