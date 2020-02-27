Glen Elder Park Pond in north-central Kansas was recently stocked with 400 pounds of rainbow trout, averaging about a half-pound apiece, giving local anglers a chance to chase a species not native to the area's waters.

This marks the fifth time the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has stocked the pond, with another 400 pounds scheduled to be stocked in March for a total of about 4,500 fish weighing 2,225 pounds this winter. The daily creel limit for trout in Kansas is five per day or two per day for anglers 15 and younger fishing without a trout permit. The possession limit is three times the daily creel limit.

The trout season, which runs Nov. 1 through April 15, requires all anglers 16 and older to purchase a trout permit for $14.50 if they intend to fish the park pond, while anglers 15 and younger are exempt. Trout permits are available at KDWPT offices, license vendors, county clerk offices and online at https://www.ksoutdoors.com. They are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase. All residents ages 16 through 74 and nonresidents older than 16 also require valid fishing licenses.

Trout can be caught on a variety of different baits and lures, including corn, Velvetta cheese, PowerBait, nightcrawlers and salmon eggs. The KDWPT recommends using size 12 or smaller hooks and one or two split shots for weight. Good artificial lures for trout include Panther Martins, roostertails, roadrunners, Blue Fox spinners, Ned Rigs cut in half and other small panfish jigs, as well as dry flies, nymphs and wet flies fished with a fly fishing rod or under a bobber for added casting weight.

Lake Shawnee in Topeka will be open for fishing again beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, after that body of water was stocked with 7,000 pounds of rainbow trout last weekend. The lake is closed for one week to allow fish the chance to disperse. That lake features a heated dock, for those who wish to stay warm while fishing, although the forecast for this weekend looks to be pretty pleasant, with temperatures expect to reach the 50s and 60s.