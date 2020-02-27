ELBING — The Berean Academy boys’ basketball team sent a message to the rest of the state in just the first half of play of a 78-11 win over Flinthills Thursday in the Class 1A regional semifinals in Elbing.

The 21-0 Warriors hit 20-of-28 from the field in the first half, leading by 47. Flinthills was just 1-of-14.

"It was good to get through the first one," Berean coach Lewis Wiebe said. "The kids were ready to play. They did a good job. It will get tougher down the road here."

Chase Wiebe led the Warriors with 14 points. Jacob Landis and Austin Thiessen each added 13 points. Samuel Snook scored 11.

Isaac Bugner scored five points for the Mustangs.

"I expected Berean to shoot the ball as well as they did," Flinthills coach Steve Oltman said. "They are very solid fundamentally offensively and defensively. They are pretty big and long. I knew it would be a tough shot for us. The first five minutes, we fell apart, got a little selfish and didn’t stick to the game plan I wanted to try. After that, it went down hill."

Flinthills had just eight players suited for the game.

"We started with nine, but lost one who had surgery over Christmas break," Oltman said. "So we were down to eight. Most of them are pretty young guys. We started two freshmen. It’s been a big learning curve. I’m hoping we developed throughout the season. Tonight, we just ran into a great Berean team."

Flinthills loses five seniors, but Oltman said he expects a large eighth-grade class to come in next year and bolster the numbers.

The Warriors led 14-0 in just over three minutes of play. Flinthills had five turnovers and just one shot in that span. The Mustangs took a time out, but gave up two more turnovers and 11 more points in the run. Isaac Bugner broke the shutout with one of two free throws with 46.6 seconds left in the period. A Landis layup at the buzzer put Berean up 29-1 at the end of the quarter.

Berean made a 7-0 run to open the second quarter. Bugner hit a 3-pointer to break the run and give the Mustangs their first field goal. A Wiebe trey with seven seconds left in the half put Berean up 51-4.

Berean led 69-8 after the thrid quarter. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock. Hunter Lowmaster put the Mustangs in double figures in scoring with a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter.

Berean will host Hutchinson Central Christian at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the regional finals. Both teams have locked up berths in next week’s sub-state tournaments in Emporia and El Dorado.

"That will be a different game," Lewis Wiebe said. "They have good quickness. They have some good players. We’ll have to defense and play good offense. That will be a tough game. It’s a good thing. I just want us to stay focused and stay disciplined. That’s a tough thing to do on a night like tonight. We need to stay healthy and keep going."

FLINTHILLS (5-16) — Brown 0 0-0 1, 0; Becker 0 1-2 1, 1; Morse 0 0-0 0, 0; Bugner 0 (1) 2-4 1, 5; Lowmaster 0 (1) 0-0 3, 3; Wight 1 0-0 3, 2; Jones 0 0-0 1, 0; Mantanona 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 1 (2) 3-6 10, 11.

BEREAN ACADEMY (21-0) — Busenitz 0 0-0 1, 0; Landis 2 (3) 0-0 1, 13; Grimwood 0 0-0 0, 0; Wiebe 5 (1) 1-2 1, 14; Hoover 0 0-0 2, 0; Koontz 1 (2) 0-0 1, 8; Duggar 3 (1) 0-0 2, 9; Timken 2 (1) 0-0 0, 7; Dove 0 0-0 0, 0; Snook 5 1-2 0, 11; Kukula 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Thiessen 5 3-6 0, 13; TOTALS 23 (9) 5-10 8, 78.

Flinthills;1;3;4;3;—11

Berean Ac.;29;22;18;9;—78

H.Cent. Chr. 64, W.Classical 54

CLASSICAL SCHOOL OF WICHITA (12-10) — Ca.Sinclair 0 0-0 0, 0; Branam 0 0-0 0, 0; Young 2 (2) 5-6 1, 15; Vitosh 1 0-0 1, 2; Ball 0 0-0 0, 0; L.Buckingham 2 (1) 2-3 2, 9; Henneberg 2 1-1 2, 5; Darrah 0 0-0 5, 0; B.Buckingham 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Dollof 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Co.Sinclair 4 9-11 3, 17; TOTALS 11 (5) 17-21 16, 54.

HUTCHINSON CENTRAL CHRISTIAN (14-7) — Coon 1 (5) 8-8 2, 25; C.Yoder 2 (1) 0-0 3, 7; Urwiller 0 0-0 1, 0; Losew 2 0-0 3, 4; Hall 1 (3) 1-2 4, 12; Ibarra 6 4-4 3, 16; Weis 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 12 (9) 13-14 17, 64.

W.Classical;10;14;12;18;—54

H.Ct.Chr.;7;16;10;31;—64