PREP BOYS

Heart of America

Inman 51, Moundridge 40

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat boys fell to rival Inman 51-40 Monday in Heart of America League play in Moundridge.

Inman led 27-14 at the half.

Jace Doerksen led Inman with 15 points. Kyler Konrade scored 12. Derek Johnson scored 12.

Corbin Unruh scored 12 points for Moundridge.

“We have to play more than six minutes of good basketball against quality teams,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “Disappointed in our performance tonight but have to look ahead as we enter the post-season.”

Inman is 12-7, 5-4 in HOAL play.

Moundridge is 9-11, 5-4 in HOAL play, and opens Class 2A sub-state play Tuesday.

INMAN (12-7, 5-4 HOAL) — Doerksen 6 (1) 0-0 0, 15; Johnson 2 (2) 0-0 1, 10; Konrade 3 (2) 0-0 1, 12; Ke.Blank 0 0-0 0, 0; Ko.Blank 1 (1) 0-1 2, 5; M.Carter 2 3-4 2, 7; Thiessen 1 0-0 4, 2; TOTALS 13 (6) 3-5 10, 51.

MOUNDRIDGE (9-11, 5-4 HOAL) — Wedel 0 0-0 0, 0; L.Kaufman 2 (1) 0-1 3, 7; Unruh 4 (1) 1-2 3, 12; Schlosser 2 3-3 0, 7; D.Kaufman 2 0-0 1, 4; Helms 3 3-6 3, 9; Churchill 0 1-2 0, 1; TOTALS 13 (2) 8-13 10, 40.

Inman;16;11;5;19;—51

Moundridge;5;9;14;12;—40

Class 1A Regionals

Goessel Regional

Quarterfinals

Centre 44, Rural Vista 34

Elyria Christian 41, Solomon 27

Semifinals

Tuesday

1. Little River (16-3) vs. 4. Centre (9-11) 6 p.m.

3. Elyria Christian (13-7) vs. 2. Goessel (14-5) 7:30 p.m.

Finals

Saturday

Semifinal winners 7:30 p.m.